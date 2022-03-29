Marvel is making a Nova movie, and the first details have leaked

Marvel wanted to add Nova to the MCU for several years. We heard details about how he was supposed to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy. Then Marvel tried to include Richard Rider’s Nova in Avengers: Infinity War, but they ultimately scrapped that idea. However, Marvel hasn’t given up on bringing Nova to the MCU, and we’re starting to see the first reports detailing his arrival.

As with any Marvel leak, you should know that MCU spoilers might follow below. But they’re not the kind of spoilers that will ruin any of the upcoming Phase 4 attractions.

Will Nova be in the MCU?

That’s a question fans have been dying for Marvel to answer. And the studio did address the character a few times. Here’s what Infinity War and Endgame writer Christopher Markus had to say about the character a few months after the Endgame premiere:

We actually had, I remember in the big manifesto thing that we did, where the first work we did on these movies where we just… every possible storyline that you could take from what’s around, that Nova has the Xandarian Worldmind. Yeah, the Xandarian Worldmind, was that after… it was almost going… In this conception, he would be the herald, not unlike the Hulk, who was actually standing in for the Silver Surfer, but that one member of the Nova Corps survived Thanos’ attack. The Xandarian Worldmind would be the voice of Glenn Close because you had her, and why not? And that he would be Richard Rider, and he would come to earth.

As a reminder, Thanos obliterated Xandar very early in Infinity War. This prompted speculation that Marvel will have Nova arrive in Endgame to help the Avengers beat the Mad Titan. That never materialized, but Marvel hasn’t given up on Nova. And it looks like we’re getting closer to an announcement.

Marvel making the first moves

If you’re a fan of Marvel leaks and spoilers, you might remember a story that came out almost two months after the Endgame premiere. A leaker said that a Nova project will be included in Phase 4 without providing any sort of clarity.

Nearly three years later, Deadline reported that Richard Rider, aka Nova, is joining the MCU. Marvel is developing the Nova project with Sabir Pirzada, who wrote two Moon Knight episodes.

However, it’s unclear whether Marvel wants to make a movie or a TV show featuring the brand new hero. Also, we have no timeline for the Nova release, and we have no idea when Marvel will announce additional Phase 4/5 projects.

That said, we already have an exciting rumor from a trusted insider.

Marvel wants more than one Nova

Per The Cosmic Circus, Marvel doesn’t only want the Richard Rider version of Nova in the MCU. That’s going to be the original Nova, who will be involved in the cosmic aspect of the Nova adventures. But the Earth-bound Sam Alexander will also appear in the MCU.

The blog doesn’t have cast details or production release dates. However, The Cosmic Circus says that it heard from various reputable sources over a period of time. According to them, Marvel wants a mentor-apprentice relationship between the two Novas, similar to Hawkeye. The difference would be that both Nova versions will continue to be active simultaneously.

Rider would take on large-scale threats across the universe, while Alexander will get to interact with other young Avengers on Earth:

This concept seems to be the most favorable outcome for the debut of these cosmic heroes. It allows older fans to enjoy the introduction of a well-established Marvel Comics legend while at the same time taking advantage of the popularity the more modern Nova has with fans of younger generations.

Marvel’s Nova plans aren’t set in stone, and things might change. But it sure looks like these superheroes are about to join the Avengers soon.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.