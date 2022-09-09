D23 Expo 2022: How to watch Disney’s fan event live online

Three years later, Disney is finally inviting fans back to D23 Expo this weekend. The fan event begins on Friday afternoon and lasts through Sunday, during which time Disney will reveal the future of its biggest franchises. If you want to watch along, look no further, because we’ve embedded the streams for every day below, along with the schedules.

D23 Expo: Friday livestream and schedule

The festivities kick off on Friday with an awards ceremony featuring Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Disney will honor artists that have contributed to Disney’s legacy over the years. Disney and Marvel will also team up for a games showcase on Friday that should include news about Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel game, and more.

10:30 a.m. PT – Disney Legends Awards Ceremony • Disney100 kicks off at D23 Expo with an epic presentation that includes the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, featuring Disney CEO Bob Chapek. The event will once again honor those visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. This year’s honorees include Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Patrick Dempsey, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more.

1:00 p.m. PT – Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE • Tune in to the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE for announcements, trailers, and reveals for new and upcoming games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios.

2:30 p.m. PT – Disney For Scores Podcast Live Celebrates Marvel Music • Celebrate the powerful music of Marvel storytelling when Variety's Jon Burlingame hosts Disney For ScoresPodcast Live. Jon will bring the format of the popular Disney For Scores Podcast to life as he interviews composers of some of your favorite Marvel series and films. Listen in as they fill us in on the secrets of creating the amazing music that helps build the Marvel Universe!

4:00 p.m. PT – Disney Legends in Conversation • Listen in as members from the newest class of Disney Legends partake in an enlightening conversation about their storied careers.

6:00 p.m. PT – D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022 • The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest returns to D23 Expo! Join host Nina West and guest judges Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Eckstein, and Ally Maki as we showcase the most magical makes and quintessential creations of the Disney cosplay fan universe. And new this year, fans watching the show at D23 Expo and at home will be able to cast their vote for "Fan Favorite" and see who will be named the winner!

• Listen in as members from the newest class of Disney Legends partake in an enlightening conversation about their storied careers. 6:00 p.m. PT – D23 Expo Mousequerade 2022 • The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest returns to D23 Expo! Join host Nina West and guest judges Yvette Nicole Brown, Ashley Eckstein, and Ally Maki as we showcase the most magical makes and quintessential creations of the Disney cosplay fan universe. And new this year, fans watching the show at D23 Expo and at home will be able to cast their vote for “Fan Favorite” and see who will be named the winner!

D23 Expo: Saturday livestream and schedule

We have good news and bad news. The good news is that Saturday is full of fun panels, such as one with the cast of Bob’s Burgers and a celebration of Spider-Man’s 60th birthday.

The bad news is that Disney is not streaming the studio showcase featuring Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios. We will be covering all of the big news from that panel, though, so be sure to keep an eye out for updates.

10:30 a.m. PT – Talkin’ Pets with the Vets of National Geographic • Join National Geographic’s vet sensations Dr. Jan Pol and his wife Diane (The Incredible Dr. Pol); Dr. Vernard Hodges (Critter Fixers: Country Vets); Dr. Geoff Pye, Dr. Jen Flower, and animal keeper Rain Westgard (Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom); and Alfonso Ribeiro (America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition) for a heartwarming look behind the scenes of their popular series, moderated by Tamron Hall (Tamron Hall Show).

12:00 p.m. PT – Bob's Burgers • The Emmy® Award-winning animated series Bob's Burgers joins D23 Expo hot off the critically acclaimed release of The Bob's Burgers Movie! The cast and creators will break news and have you howling with laughter during a lively panel discussion.

2:00 p.m. PT – MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man • Celebrate 60 spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962's Amazing Fantasy #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can't-miss panel, so be sure to swing by!

3:30 p.m. PT – Disney's Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza! • Join Disney Branded Television for an exclusive showcase that highlights a legacy of excellence in storytelling and includes talent appearances, performances, and never-before-seen previews of original content for Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney Junior.

6:00 p.m. PT – D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown • Join the iconic Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race, Hairspray on Tour, D23 Mousequerade 2022) as she hosts hopeful celebrity contestants and audience members through a kaleidoscopic world of larger-than-life Disney Games, including Disney Trivia, physical challenges, and so much more!

6:30 p.m. PT – The Making of Disney100: The Exhibition • Producers from Walt Disney Archives, Semmel Exhibitions, and Studio TK reveal illuminating details about the all-new exhibition celebrating 100 Years of Disney Wonder, scheduled to premiere at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia in February 2023.

D23 Expo: Sunday livestream and schedule

If you’re a fan of Disney World or Disneyland, you need to tune in on Sunday. Disney Park chairman Josh D’Amaro will be in attendance, and if you want to know what Disney has in store for its theme parks, you will want to hear what he has to say.

10:30 a.m. PT – A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products • Join Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro for a look at Disney’s boundless future. With announcements and updates on the magic happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home, and beyond, attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the big dreams of Disney Imagineers. Every Disney fan will want to be a part of this special presentation full of exciting news and surprises.

1:00 p.m. PT – Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible • For 70 years, Walt Disney Imagineering has blended imagination with cutting-edge technology to create groundbreaking experiences. Join Imagineers past and present as they discuss the core elements of storytelling and innovation that bring dreams to life for guests from all around the world.

3:45 p.m. PT – Explore the World with the Next Generation of National Geographic! • Meet the exciting next generation of National Geographic stars—Kristen Kish (Restaurants at the End of the World), Bertie Gregory (Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory), Mariana van Zeller (Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller), Jeff Jenkins (travel blogger), and Dwayne Fields (7 Toughest Days)—who are taking viewers to the most remote locations on Earth in pursuit of breathtaking landscapes, extraordinary wildlife, exotic foods, epic challenges, and undercover storytelling.

5:00 p.m. PT – D23 Disney Stars Trivia Showdown • Join the iconic Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race, Hairspray on Tour, D23 Mousequerade 2022) as she hosts hopeful celebrity contestants and audience members through a kaleidoscopic world of larger-than-life Disney Games!

If you are a serious Disney fanatic, you’ll probably be glued to your TV or computer screen all weekend. At the very least, there are probably a few panels and events you will want to tune in to watch. Disney might even sprinkle a few surprises in.