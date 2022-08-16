Fantastic Four’s new director might be revealed at D23 Expo

Marvel has finally announced the release date of its Fantastic Four reboot. The reveal came at Comic-Con 2022, part of the massive Hall H event where Kevin Feige revealed titles for Phase 5 and 6. But that’s all Feige had to say about the movie. We still don’t have a new director for Fantastic Four, and the cast is still a secret. But Marvel might reveal at least the director of Fantastic Four at D23, according to a leaker. Mind you, some spoilers might follow.

Before Comic-Con, we expected some sort of Fantastic Four announcement. But it wasn’t a guarantee. Some reports that preceded the convention said that Marvel’s search for a new director would continue through Labor Day. Also, Marvel had not settled on the Fantastic Four actors.

Separately, John Krasinski failed to reveal whether he’s returning to the MCU as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic after his brief appearance in Doctor Strange 2.

Feige then surprised the audience at Comic-Con by announcing two Avengers movies set to premiere in 2025. They’re both part of the Phase 6 chapter that opens with Fantastic Four on November 9th, 2024.

But the high-ranking Marvel exec did not share any details about these exciting Phase 6 projects on stage. In later remarks, he said that Fantastic Four would not just be an origin story. That’s something Fox already did. Instead, Marvel might follow the Spider-Man approach. The MCU doesn’t exactly have an origin story for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

Fantastic Four director announcement at D23 Expo?

The Comic-Con MCU roadmap reveal certainly exceeded expectations. We would have expected Marvel to save its biggest announcements for D23 Expo, a show where it didn’t have to compete for attention with anyone else.

But it’s not like Marvel presented its entire Phase 6 roster at Comic-Con. We have at least another eight light-action projects that only have dates for Phase 6. That’s on top of all the cast and crew announcements that many Phase 5 and 6 projects lack.

Fantastic Four is one of the exciting MCU movies. And since it has to hit theaters on November 9th, Marvel will soon have to choose its director and cast.

YouTuber Grace Randolph said that Marvel is “zeroing in” on a Fantastic Four director. That announcement will likely drop at D23. It might happen even earlier than mid-September if the name leaks, she continued.

Also, I hear they are zeroing in on a #FantasticFour director



so, as I expected, that announcement will also likely be at #D23 pic.twitter.com/XOpgEyvL35 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) August 14, 2022

The name could be decided in the “next week or so,” Randolph teased, without divulging their identity. However, she did tease that the director might be a person who already worked with the MCU, being involved in a Disney Plus show before Fantastic Four.

If that’s true, then all the directors who worked on Disney Plus shows from WandaVision through She-Hulk are game for heading Fantastic Four. You’ll have to wait and see who that person is. While you do, here’s Krasinski’s first interview about playing the MCU’s first Mister Fantastic.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.