Fantastic Four: Cast announcement still a mystery according to a new leak

Marvel has already shown the world one of the actors who might play a Fantastic Four team member. Moreover, the studio might soon announce the main Fantastic Four cast, the new director’s name, and the release date.

However, there’s a new leak that complicates things, at least for fans who are still rooting for a certain actor to play a specific Fantastic Four superhero. The report says that Marvel hasn’t selected the four main characters. We’ll explain everything, but not before warning you that big spoilers might follow below.

The Fantastic Four is the most exciting team to come to the MCU after Disney’s Fox acquisition. The other one is the mutants, of course. But Marvel might need more time to set up the X-Men story. That makes it a lot easier to introduce the Fantastic Four, and fans are dying to see what the MCU reboot will look like.

When will Marvel unveil the Fantastic Four actors?

A series of recent reports said that Marvel might announce Fantastic Four soon. So far, all we got was a confirmation that the reboot is in the making. And then Marvel announced the name of the director — Jon Watts. But Watts withdrew from the project, and Marvel now has to pick a replacement.

These recent Fantastic Four leaks said Marvel might announce the main cast members at D23 Expo in September. That’s also where Marvel should reveal the film’s new director and the release date. Marvel supposedly wants to have the reboot in theaters in 2024.

Thanks to recent events, we have the name of one of the potential Fantastic Four actors. John Krasinski played Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel listened to fans and picked the actor they’ve asked to play Reed Richards. Fans also cast Emily Blunt as the Invisible Woman, but Doctor Strange 2 never showed the rest of the First Family.

Then we have Jason Segel popping up in Fantastic Four rumors. He might play The Thing, with the character reportedly set to appear in She-Hulk in the coming weeks. The rumor is far from being verified, however.

Marvel hasn’t chosen the four

If you’re hoping that Marvel sticks with Krasinski and/or are excited about the Segel rumor, you won’t like the following leak.

The MarvelStudiosSpoilers mods published a series of leaks that came from “several non-verified, but trusted sources.” Fantastic Four details are part of the data dump, as follows:

Fantastic Four – They’re looking for actors in their late 20s to mid 30s for the main cast – No actor has currently signed on for the movie

Moreover, the leak has this Wakanda Forever tidbit about Doctor Doom:

– Dr. Doom post-credits scene was filmed with a stand-in (This was before anyone else mentioned it)

The Redditors published the leaks in bulk recently. But it’s unclear when they learned about Marvel’s continued search for the main Fantastic Four actors.

If the information is accurate and recent, then we might not see Krasinski as the MCU’s main Reed Richards. The same goes for Segel. It’s not because they’d be slightly older. But because Marvel hasn’t signed anyone for the movie.

Not to mention that the leak makes us question even more the already-shady Segel-She-Hulk rumor. The only way the actor could play The Thing and not be in Fantastic Four is if She-Hulk is some sort of unexpected multiverse story.

Then again, all of these Fantastic Four rumors might be fake. Whatever the case, Marvel will hopefully clear the air soon with a proper Fantastic Four announcement.

