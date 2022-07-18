Fantastic Four cast and release date news could be imminent

When San Diego Comic-Con opens its doors this week, it will mark three years since Marvel announced the Fantastic Four reboot. In those three years, we’ve heard hardly a word about the movie. All we knew was the director’s name, but he abandoned the project less than two years later. We still don’t know any the release date or the cast for Fantastic Four.

That could change soon, as Marvel might finally reveal these crucial details. However, we won’t get them at Comic-Con. Instead, we’ll have to wait until D23 Expo. Before we explain, you should know that some major spoilers might follow.

When will Marvel announce Phase 5 news?

Marvel has two events coming up where we expect to hear a few major announcements about the future of the MCU. One happens later this week at Comic-Con 2022, which kicks off on July 21st. Then, D23 Expo starts on September 9th.

It’s unclear what sort of surprises Marvel might have prepared for the two events. But we know from Kevin Feige’s recent remarks that Marvel will clarify the overall plot of the current phase of adventures. That doesn’t necessarily mean that an Avengers 5 announcement is on the table. But it certainly feels like a Fantastic Four cast and release announcement should drop before any Avengers 5 reveals.

Moreover, recent rumors indicated that Marvel could indeed announce more Fantastic Four details soon. For starters, the director search should last through Labor Day or right before D23.

Also, Marvel might have already begun work on the music for Fantastic Four.

Separately, we’ve recently heard plenty of rumors about the Fantastic Four cast. For starters, Doctor Doom keeps popping up. According to a plot leak, the Fantastic Four antagonist might appear in Wakanda Forever.

Then there’s The Thing leak from a few weeks ago. The Fantastic Four superhero might appear in She-Hulk, with Jason Segel playing him. The DisInsider also mentioned the same Fantastic Four cast surprise a few days ago. According to them, Segel will be the MUC’s first The Thing.

They said during the same podcast that Marvel will announce Fantastic Four details at D23. The studio might reveal the cast and the director during the event. The name of the latter is still a mystery, but there is a “cool name” that’s in the running. One that the podcast hosts did not reveal as they could not confirm.

Marvel reportedly wants to have the film in theaters in 2024, The DisInsider said. If that timeframe is accurate, then production has to start soon. And we’ll need official announcements before that.

If this report is accurate, then Marvel might indeed reveal the Fantastic Four details fans are waiting for real soon. And it might all coincide with The Thing appearing in She-Hulk.

