Steven Spielberg won’t direct Marvel’s Fantastic Four

A wild Fantastic Four rumor took the internet by storm, claiming that Marvel has reached out to Steven Spielberg to direct the reboot. That would be a fantastic development for the MCU and the Fantastic Four franchise. Marvel fans can’t wait to see the MCU’s Fantastic Four on screen and they hope the reboot will do the team justice. Having Spielberg in the director’s seat would be a big win for the MCU’s Fantastic Four franchise.

However, you shouldn’t get too excited. Spielberg isn’t in the running to direct Fantastic Four. Not that we know who will helm the highly anticipated MCU project, but it’s not going to be Steve. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

Steven Spielberg’s name came up on Twitter this week, with MCU fans quickly picking up on the rumor.

However, Variety’s Adam Vary debunked it as quickly as it appeared. He said the rumor is “absolutely not true.” But this doesn’t get us any closer to finding out who will spearhead the Fantastic Four reboot.

Shocking news, everyone: I've heard the wildly implausible rumor that Steven Spielberg is directing the Marvel Studios reboot of Fantastic 4 is absolutely not true. Sorry! — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 14, 2022

Fantastic Four director is still a mystery

Marvel already gave us a taste of the Fantastic Four in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We saw a variant of Mister Fantastic, with John Krasinski playing Reed Richards. But that’s not a guarantee that the actor will also play the superhero in the primary MCU reality.

Right before the Doctor Strange 2 premiere, Marvel and Jon Watts announced they ended their collaboration on Fantastic Four. Watts was supposed to be the film’s director. Marvel announced his involvement all the way back in December 2020.

Reports that followed claimed that Marvel is taking its time finding a new Fantastic Four director. Those reports said the studio would not pick a name before Labor Day. Steven Spielberg never came up as a potential Fantastic Four director.

Newer reports said that Marvel might be getting closer to a full Fantastic Four announcement. Back in December 2020, Marvel only gave us the name of the film’s director. And Watts is now gone from the project.

Kevin Feige & Co. should make a few MCU announcements at San Diego Comic-Con next week. Then, Marvel might have further announcements at D23 in September.

The recent Fantastic Four report said that Marvel might have been working on a part of the score for the film. Marvel would need music themes for the characters if it were to unveil the Fantastic Four cast soon. And if that were to happen, then Marvel would likely announce the name of the film’s director and the Fantastic Four release date.

All of this is speculation, however. What seems clear for the time being is that Steven Spielberg won’t be the Fantastic Four director.

