Marvel’s Secret Invasion Comic-Con teaser trailer just leaked

Secret Invasion will premiere next spring on Disney Plus, and it will be the first MCU show of Phase 5. We know as much from Marvel’s Comic-Con event, where Marvel revealed its entire slate of movies and series in Phase 5, as well as three exciting Phase 6 titles. Marvel also showed the first Secret Invasion teaser trailer at Comic-Con 2022 to the lucky audience without releasing it online. But we now know what Marvel showed fans behind closed doors.

Before moving forward, you should know that big Secret Invasion spoilers might follow below.

Secret Invasion Comic-Con teaser trailer leak

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law were the only Comic-Con trailers that Marvel was willing to release publicly. But Marvel also showed footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at Comic-Con.

Two of these trailers leaked on social media immediately after the show. They might be bad-quality clips, but they’re enough to give us an idea of what to expect from the movies. We’re talking about Quantumania and Guardians 3 trailers, and we covered both of those leaks already.

But the description of the first Secret Invasion trailer also leaked after Comic-Con. You might even find the audio version, as some people might have recorded it at the event. The point is that the first teaser trailer gives us an idea of what happens in one of the most exciting MCU Phase 5 adventures.

What happens in Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion is an action-packed spy thriller with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) playing the main character. But the show’s incredible cast further underscores how vital Secret Invasion will be for the MCU.

Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn will return as Maria Hill and Talos, respectively. We then have Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, and Kingsley Ben-Adir joining the star-studded cast of this TV show.

Furthermore, Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross and Don Cheadle’s War Machine will cameo in Secret Invasion. The latter was included in the Secret Invasion teaser trailer shown at Comic-Con.

This series might turn out to be a pivotal event in the MCU, as the show will likely reveal that various Avengers aren’t who they say they are. Instead of human superheroes, they’ll be Skrulls who have been infiltrating the planet for years.

These might be bad Skrulls who are part of Talos’s faction we met in Captain Marvel. Talos, of course, is a good guy who is friends with Fury. We saw him in Far From Home pretending to be Fury while helping Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

The action in the leaked teaser trailer

No Way Home told us (and Spider-Man) that Nick Fury has been off-world for quite a while, and the Secret Invasion Comic-Con trailer picks up on that. Fury has been in space, which is something we know from the Far From Home credits scenes.

The Comic-Con trailer shows us Fury meeting Maria Hill in a bar. She tells him she’s been trying to reach him for years but was unsuccessful. We find out that Fury has returned to Earth because there’s an issue that needs his attention. This is his war, apparently, as Fury might be the only person who knows what the bad Skrulls want.

The trailer also shows Olivia Coleman’s character, who appears to be some sort of agent. Or maybe she’s Fury’s superior, telling him he’s in no shape for what’s about to happen.

War Machine also shows up in the trailer, further confirming the actor’s role in Secret Invasion.

That said, the trailer only provides small tidbits of information. It’s not enough to let us guess what happens. And the plot of Secret Invasion has not yet leaked. But, again, the show is one of the most exciting MCU Phase 5 titles. And it should be a much darker story than many of the Phase 4 adventures.

Here are some accounts of the Comic-Con trailer, with the second one also recapping the Secret Invasion story from the comics.

