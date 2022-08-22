Thor: Love and Thunder release date on Disney Plus is September 8th

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters on July 8th, which means we’re approaching the Disney Plus release date. Disney gives its movies a theatrical window that’s at least 45 days long before releasing them on its streaming service.

That means Marvel fans don’t have to wait too long to rewatch the newest MCU releases at home or watch them for the first time. You only need a Disney Plus subscription to access all the MCU titles. And the Love and Thunder’s Disney Plus release will drop on a very special day for Disney. An official announcement informs us that the release has been set for September 8th, which is the next Disney Plus Day event.

Disney posted a 30-second clip on YouTube that was unlisted initially. That meant the studio’s formal announcement would follow soon, at which point the promo clip would be available to all YouTube users.

However, Redditors found the clip and shared the YouTube link with the world ahead of schedule. A few hours later, Disney announced its big Disney Plus Day event.

Disney revealed that Disney Plus Day will take place on September 8th. That’s going to be a Thursday. And it’s also going to be the official Thor: Love and Thunder release date on Disney Plus.

We explained in our previous coverage that Love and Thunder might drop on the streaming service on August 24th at the earliest. That was the first Wednesday after Disney’s 45-day theatrical window.

Since then, Disney has changed its Marvel premiere days on Disney Plus. She-Hulk debuted on a Thursday instead of a Wednesday. The same will happen with Love and Thunder.

Also, Thor: Love and Thunder will be available in IMAX Enhanced version on its Disney Plus release date.

Other premieres on September 8th

Thor 4 will not be the only new Disney Plus attraction hitting Disney Plus on September 8th. Disney also announced the following shows for its Disney Plus Day celebration:

Pinocchio

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – episode 4

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

Cars on the Road

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs

Remembering

Welcome to the Club – The Simpsons short

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

Tierra Incógnita

Growing Up

Also, Disney will hold special Disney Plus Day events at Disney parks, including early admission for Disney Plus subscribers.

Finally, AMC Theaters will hold Disney Plus Day screenings for just $5 per show. Thor: Love and Thunder will be one of the titles playing in AMC theaters on Disney Plus Day.

It’s unclear whether Disney Plus Day will deliver any big announcements, however. The big MCU reveals might come a day later. That’s because Disney will hold its D23 Expo event from September 9-11. And Marvel should announce even more details about MCU Phase 5 and 6 at D23.

