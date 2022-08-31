Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm casting is underway – here’s a leaked short list

Fantastic Four is the talk of the town now that it has a release date. Marvel should reveal the film’s new director and cast soon, and we’ve seen plenty of rumors about that recently. While most of them focused on the director and the MCU’s real Reed Richards, there’s a new exciting casting rumor as well. Marvel’s purported shortlist for Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm has leaked.

Mind you, some spoilers will follow below.

The Fantastic Four’s previous Invisible Woman variants

When Fantastic Four hits theaters on November 8th, 2024, it’ll be the second Fantastic Four reboot in nearly 20 years. But this franchise is hardly as popular as Spider-Man, which saw just as many reboots in a similar timespan.

However, just like the Spider-Man franchise, the non-MCU Fantastic Four films are part of the larger MCU multiverse. That means somewhere in this vast universe, there’s a Johnny Storm/Human Torch variant that looks just like Steve Rogers, seeing that Chris Evans played both characters.

As for the previous Sue Storm/Invisible Woman variants, Marvel isn’t likely to bring either Jessica Alba or Kate Mara back.

Alba played the Invisible Woman in the 2005 movie and the 2007 sequel. Kate Mara played the Sue Storm version in the disastrous 2015 reboot, which got no sequels whatsoever.

Disney then purchased Fox, and that’s how Marvel got access to Fantastic Four.

Who will play the MCU’s Sue Storm?

For years, Marvel fans have urged Kevin Feige & Co. to cast husband and wife John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot. Marvel fulfilled that wish but only partially. We did see Krasinski play Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But that was the only Fantastic Four member from the Earth-616 universe that appeared on the screen. And Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) brutally murdered him, so that variant is history. It will be interesting to see how the Sue Storm of that universe has reacted to the news that Reed died.

As for the primary Fantastic Four team in the main MCU reality, rumors say that Krasinski won’t play the primary Reed Richards variant. Penn Badgley is supposedly the new favorite.

We also have rumors concerning the MCU’s primary Sue Storm. An insider who goes by the name Greatphase on Twitter posted the following list on Twitter before deleting their account.

If it’s accurate, then Marvel is looking at Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Phillipa Soo, Jodie Comer, Saoirse Ronan, and Vanessa Kirby for the Invisible Woman role.

Just like with the Reed Richards casting rumors, this is just speculation. Not to mention that the person who posted the list deleted their Twitter account.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long for the Fantastic Four cast announcement. The movie has to hit theaters in November 2024, so Marvel is already on the clock. A D23 Expo Fantastic Four reveal next week seems very likely.

