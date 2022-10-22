This Fantastic Four cast rumor will blow your mind

The MCU’s Fantastic Four was already a few years away, but now we have to wait even longer for the reboot to hit theaters. Marvel postponed the movie by a few months, and we speculated that the studio hadn’t figured out its Fantastic Four cast. That might be a good reason to delay production, although Marvel did not offer any explanations.

What’s certain is that Marvel announced the original Fantastic Four release date at Comic-Con in July. Disney then confirmed the identity of the director at D23 Expo a few months later. But the Fantastic Four cast was still missing in action.

Thankfully, there is one exciting new Fantastic Four cast rumor that MCU fans will absolutely love. But before we can share anything, you should know that big spoilers might follow ahead.

The Fantastic Four cast mystery

We’ve seen plenty of rumors about the Fantastic Four cast in recent months. Most of them focus on the MCU’s Mister Fantastic, following John Krasinski’s take on the character. Fans might be looking forward to seeing Krasinski return to play the real Reed Richards. But the rumors we’re referencing offered plenty of alternatives to Krasinski.

The recent Fantastic Four cast rumors also detailed the search for the MCU’s Sue Storm. There is one dominant idea that Jodie Comer might play the next Invisible Woman, but there’s nothing official about it. That’s because Kevin Feige wouldn’t announce the Fantastic Four cast at D23 Expo a few weeks ago.

Reports at the time said that Marvel wanted to take into account the opinion of Matt Shakman. The WandaVision director will also helm Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot.

All that is to say that things might still be in flux. Marvel has to finish the movie by November 14th, 2025. That’s more than three years away and plenty of time for Marvel to settle on the MCU’s four amazing new heroes.

The big casting surprise

This brings us to the latest Fantastic Four cast rumors that come courtesy of The Hot Mic podcast. That’s where Jeff Sneider said he heard that Marvel has met with Adam Driver for a Fantastic Four role.

The obvious character that comes to mind is Mister Fantastic. But Doctor Doom would also be one alternative for Driver. The problem for Driver with playing a big villain wearing a mask in a massive franchise is that he did it already. He was Kylo Ren in Secret Wars, a villainous character that certainly stood out. That’s all thanks to Adam Driver’s amazing ability to bring that villain to life.

That’s why Mister Fantastic would make more sense for the actor, although that’s just speculation. Having Driver playing the MCU’s main Reed Richards would be an excellent accomplishment for Marvel. Even if you’re on the Krasinski team, you can’t deny that the Adam Driver rumor is simply incredible.

We’ll also point out that Grace Randolph teased a few weeks ago that a former Star Wars actor was on a Fantastic Four cast shortlist. For Mister Fantastic.

On the same note, having Driver play Doctor Doom will be mind-blowing, regardless of Kylo Ren comparisons.

Jeff Sneider said on the same podcast that Harrison Ford would join the MCU weeks ago. That’s no longer a rumor. However, there are no guarantees that this Fantastic Four cast rumor will also come through. We’ll just have to wait for more leaks to come in. Or for Marvel to finally announce the new Fantastic Four team.

