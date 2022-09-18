Fantastic Four rumor claims John Krasinski isn’t playing Reed Richards

Marvel found a way to grant the wish of MCU fans who wanted John Krasinski to play the Fantastic Four’s Mister Fantastic. But the Reed Richards we saw in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a variant of the character. He’s not the primary Mister Fantastic who will get to interact with all of the Avengers in the upcoming movies.

Since then, we have seen plenty of conflicting rumors about Krasinski’s future. Some said Krasinski would be back. Others said Marvel would go with a different choice for the real Richards. The actor has hardly addressed his role in Doctor Strange 2, and when he did, Krasinski would not say whether he’d star in Fantastic Four.

Unsurprisingly, there’s a new claim that Krasinski will not play Mister Fantastic. Mind you, some spoilers might follow.

MCU fans are dying to find out about the Fantastic Four cast. Some rumors that preceded Disney’s D23 Expo said that Marvel would finally reveal those details. After all, Marvel did give us the Fantastic Four release date at Comic-Con, where it announced the film opens Phase 6.

However, Kevin Feige had other plans for D23, choosing only to confirm the Fantastic Four director rumor. As expected, WandaVision director Matt Shakman will helm the Fantastic Four reboot.

There are exceptions like Mahershala being cast early on for BLADE role but something where its a team like F4 or X-MEN, Feige would prefer that director input and since Matt only got job a couple weeks ago very unlikely any casting decisions were made — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) September 10, 2022

Rumors that followed the D23 event claimed that Feige didn’t want to make big casting decisions without the director’s involvement.

That doesn’t mean all the Fantastic Four cast rumors aren’t true. We saw plenty of speculation about the Sue Storm/Invisible Woman role in addition to Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic. Just that Marvel won’t announce the cast before it’s ready to do so.

The newest Fantastic Four John Krasinski rumor

This brings us to another Mister Fantastic rumor that claims John Krasinski will not play the MCU’s primary Reed Richards in the upcoming movie.

The mods of the popular MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit dumped a batch of MCU rumors. The list includes various rumors with various degrees of credibility.

Under “Trusted Sources,” the Redditors had this to say about John Krasinski’s involvement in Fantastic Four:

We are here to end the debate: Krasinski isn’t the MCU’s Reed

However, they did not provide an alternative. Rumors said before D23 that Penn Badgley is getting the highly coveted Fantastic Four part. But that’s yet to be confirmed.

Some of the names have been floating around lately, two I haven’t seen anywhere else



When they announce the casting I’ll tell you who almost got it – one person is someone who worked on a huge Disney franchise already — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) August 29, 2022

Finally, a different insider claimed a few weeks ago that Marvel has several prominent actors in mind for the Reed Richards role. Grace Randolph did not reveal any names, but she said that one of the potential Reed Richards candidates has already worked on a huge Disney franchise, Star Wars.

Fantastic Four has a November 8th, 2024, release date, which gives Marvel some time to announce the full cast. At the same time, Marvel will probably want to shoot the reboot next year, so an announcement should be imminent.

