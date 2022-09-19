Ryan Gosling might play Marvel’s Doctor Doom, rumor claims

The last time we heard about Marvel’s Doctor Doom, Howard Stern was making it seem like he’d be involved in an MCU project featuring the popular character. That doesn’t appear to be the case. But there’s now a new development for the MCU’s Doctor Doom, with a rumor claiming Marvel has tapped Ryan Gosling to play the future Fantastic Four villain.

Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

When will Marvel’s new Doctor Doom appear in the MCU?

Marvel revealed after the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere that the first glimpse of Doctor Doom tech dropped in the movie. The teleportation device that Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski) used to arrive at the Illuminati tribunal is Doctor Doom’s Time Platform.

However, we never saw a Doctor Doom variant from that universe. And even if we were to see one, there’s no guarantee that Marvel will use the same cast for the MCU’s primary Victor Von Doom variant.

That said, Fantastic Four might not be the first movie where Doctor Doom appears. Whether Ryan Gosling plays the character or not, rumors say that Marvel might have shot Doctor Doom scenes for Wakanda Forever.

The Black Panther sequel drops in November, so we’ll soon learn whether those claims were accurate. Interestingly, rumors said that Marvel created and fitted the Doctor Doom costume. And Marvel might have filmed scenes with a stand-in to protect the Doctor Doom casting secret.

Rumors and casting aside, Doctor Doom is undoubtedly the kind of character we might see in plenty of Marvel MCU stories. With that in mind, the Ryan Gosling rumor is certainly exciting.

Will Ryan Gosling play Doctor Doom?

The rumor dropped from The Den of Nerds — that Ryan Gosling will play the MCU’s Doctor Doom.

As with most other Marvel casting rumors, we have no confirmations for it at this time. Ryan Gosling is one of the big-name actors who hasn’t appeared in the MCU. A Doctor Doom casting is an interesting choice for the actor, given that we expect to see the character in multiple movies.

Also, while Doom will indeed become a big MCU villain, Marvel can surely show various sides of the character and his journey to villainy. A journey that Gosling can definitely deliver.

If you don't want Ryan Gosling as Doctor Doom, you should let Feige know ASAP… — The Den of Nerds (@TheDenofNerds) September 18, 2022

That is, assuming that Gosling wants a long-term MCU commitment.

Previously, we heard rumors that Gosling might play Beta Ray Bill in Love and Thunder. But the character never made it to the Thor 4 sequel.

Other reports claimed that Gosling would play Nova, another character that Marvel is expected to deliver soon.

Then, we saw reports about Ryan Gosling pitching himself as the MCU Ghost Rider.

That’s all to say that Gosling’s MCU debut seems imminent. Whether he’s playing Doctor Doom or not, it sure looks like Marvel will find a place for the actor.

