Are Marvel’s Cosmic Weapons the new Infinity Stones in the MCU?

After Comic-Con, we no longer have to wonder about when we’ll see Avengers 5 and Avengers 6. Both movies have titles and release dates, indicating the Multiverse Saga will end with a confrontation between the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Kang (Jonathan Majors). But a new report suggests that Marvel might also be weaving an even bigger story with the help of the mysterious Cosmic Weapons.

If the name sounds unfamiliar, it’s because the MCU hasn’t directly addressed them yet. Remember, we didn’t know much about the Infinity Stones early in the Infinity Saga. Marvel made sure to destroy the Stones in Endgame to avoid having to use them again in the future. But it sure looks like the Cosmic Weapons might be the new Infinity Stones.

A new rumor claims that Cosmic Weapons will connect the Multiverse Saga movies. Before we explain, you should know that big spoilers might follow.

What are Marvel’s Cosmic Weapons?

It’s unclear how many Cosmic Weapons the MCU has, but we’ve only met two of them in earnest. The Ten Rings appeared in Shang-Chi. Then Ms. Marvel introduced a bangle that gave Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) special powers. Interestingly, the latter only worked for Ms. Marvel because of her X-Men mutant gene, a colossal reveal that dropped during the finale of the Disney Plus TV show.

That said, both of these weapons are Cosmic Weapons. They’re very mysterious, as not even Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) or Kamala understand them. Moreover, the Avengers have acknowledged in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that the Rings are an incredible weapon they can’t explain.

We know from Shang-Chi that the Ten Rings are much older than the 1,000 years they’ve been on Earth. They feature a material unlike anything on the planet. And unlike anything Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) encountered in space.

Not only that, but not even Wong (Benedict Wong) knows about the weapon. Finally, the Ten Rings transmit a signal somewhere in space.

So even without considering additional Cosmic Weapons, the Ten Rings alone sound already incredibly dangerous.

Do the Infinity Stones need replacing?

Kamala’s bangle doesn’t seem nearly so powerful or mysterious. But we’ve only just begun discovering what it can do. We have no explanation for the weapon that unleashed Kamala’s powers. But we know it made it possible for Ms. Marvel to travel through time and influence events, seemingly contradicting Marvel’s whole time travel rules from Endgame.

Hopefully, The Marvels might be able to explain. What is clear from the Disney Plus show is that we had a Shang-Chi Easter egg in it. The tomb where the bangle was found had a Ten Rings symbol on the ground.

And The Illuminerdi notes that the Ten Rings and the bangle are supposedly connected. They’ve been left on Earth by the same aliens long ago.

However, it’s unclear who left them or why. And how many Cosmic Weapons might be waiting to be discovered. If Marvel is going through all this trouble to find replacements for the Infinity Stones, then we assume we’ll discover more of them in the not-too-distant future.

Let’s not forget the Ebony Blade that appeared in Eternals. Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) reached out to it in the post-credits scenes, just as Blade’s (Mahershala Ali) voice is heard. Is the sword a Cosmic Weapon?

When will we see the Cosmic Weapons again?

Hopefully, Marvel isn’t going to go for the same type of tricks as Infinity War and Endgame. It would be a shame for Kang and his team to require access to all Cosmic Weapons to achieve some extremely villainous goal.

One interesting twist, if you will, is that Kang could not wield all weapons simultaneously. Wearing the bangle and the Ten Rings is probably possible, but who knows what the other weapons look like. In any case, one might need Cosmic Weapons to fight Secret Wars. And a team to beat the Avengers.

Also, people have no idea where these Cosmic Weapons came from. Whereas the Infinity Stones are widely known and understood in the MCU.

Finally, we know how important the Infinity Stones are for the universe’s existence. They still exist at an atomic level to maintain that balance. The Cosmic Weapons can’t possibly hold a similarly critical role.

We’re only speculating here, based on the blog’s claim, that these weapons will play a central role in the Multiverse Saga.

The Marvels should deliver more details about the bangle next year. We then expect to get a Shang-Chi 2 sequel in 2025. And we already have rumors claiming that Marvel will make a Ms. Marvel season 2.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.