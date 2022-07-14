How the Ms. Marvel finale changes the course of Marvel’s MCU

The Ms. Marvel season finale is now streaming on Disney Plus, complete with the expected post-credits scene that’s usually attached to such MCU milestones. But the big event in the post-credits scene isn’t even the most mind-blowing reveal from the final episodes. We’ll talk about it all below, but know that big spoilers follow.

Knowing that Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan in The Marvels next year, I fully expected a Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) cameo in the Ms. Marvel finale. Thankfully, Captain Marvel only dropped in via the post-credits scenes, and the TV show handled the cameo brilliantly.

Ms. Marvel finale’s post-credits surprise

The stakes for Ms. Marvel are relatively low when looking at the larger MCU picture. That’s why having Captain Marvel come in to save the day in the finale made no sense. It would have been a glaring plot hole for the entire MCU, considering that Captain Marvel did not intervene during bigger events. Like what happened in Eternals and Love and Thunder.

Showing up to save Kamala Khan would have made no sense. Especially because Kamala had things covered on her own.

That’s why the Ms. Marvel finale’s post-credits scene is so brilliant. We have Kamala on her bed, with her bangle suddenly coming to life. You know, again. What happens next is the best way for Ms. Marvel to meet Captain Marvel. The two superheroes switch places, with Carol Danvers ending up in Kamala’s room. A room that was chock-full of Captain Marvel posters.

They don’t exactly meet, but this interaction guarantees that Captain Marvel will come looking for Ms. Marvel. Presumably, Ms. Marvel is somewhere in space, wherever Carol was before coming out of Kamala’s closet.

The Ms. Marvel finale also tells us that Ms. Marvel will return in The Marvels, which is more than Marvel ever needed to tell us. The Captain Marvel sequel premieres on July 28th, 2023.

Also, the unexpected switch practically establishes a link between Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel. We just have to wait and see how these two characters are connected.

The mutants are coming

But the post-credits scene featuring Captain Marvel isn’t the most exciting thing happening in the Ms. Marvel finale.

Near the end of the episode, we find out that Kamala’s name means Marvel in Urdu. That’s what her dad tells her. So she’s always going to be Ms. Marvel to them.

About a week after the events in the finale, Kamala meets Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) and Bruno (Matt Lintz), and that’s where the latter gives Kamala unusual news. Bruno has been studying Kamala’s genetics, and her genes are different from her family’s.

That means her brother doesn’t have superpowers like Ms. Marvel. But that’s only because “there’s something different” in her genes. “Like a mutation.”

“Whatever it is, it’s just gonna be another label,” Kamala tells Bruno. But we, the audience, are in shock at this point. Because a mutation means Kamala is a mutant. After years of anticipation, Marvel seems ready to slowly start introducing the mutants.

We have no idea what triggered Kamala’s genes to act up, and Bruno doesn’t have all the answers. But the X-Men Easter egg is the most mind-blowing reveal of the Ms. Marvel finale. Not the Captain Marvel post-credits scene.

X-Men might have already appeared in the MCU before Ms. Marvel

Marvel will not reveal any more details than it has to. And we’re still curious to learn how Marvel will explain the MCU’s mutants. The fact that Kamala has a gene anomaly that might have triggered her powers is one way to do it.

She, a mutant, has been living on the planet all along. She witnessed the Avengers saving the world but only got her powers in the fall of 2025. There might be plenty of others like her.

Marvel might have given us a look at one of them last year in Black Widow. Daniel Richters might have played Ursa in the movie, which takes place in 2017-2018 between the events of Civil War and Infinity War. But that X-Men reveal wasn’t that clear. Or intentional. It wasn’t something you’d have gotten from watching the film.

That said, you can watch both Black Widow and Ms. Marvel in full on Disney Plus right now. And you’ll probably want to rewatch the finale’s X-Men reveal and post-credits scene a few times.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.