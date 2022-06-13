We finally know how Ms. Marvel fits in the MCU timeline

Figuring out the timeline of a new TV show is not something people typically care about… unless the show is an MCU project. Marvel’s Disney Plus shows are connected to the broader universe, so the timeline maters. We’ve analyzed the timeline for every MCU project so far, and now Ms. Marvel gets the same treatment.

It was obvious from the trailers that the show takes place after Avengers: Endgame. That means it’s after October 2023, when the Avengers defeated Thanos (Josh Brolin) for the second time. And Marvel execs gave an estimate about the Ms. Marvel timeline in interviews ahead of the show’s premiere. But after episode 1, we think we know exactly where Ms. Marvel sits on the timeline in relation to everything else. Mind you, some spoilers might follow.

Marvel and Disney’s official timeline revelations

Disney’s press tour revealed the first big detail about the Ms. Marvel timeline. It came from Ms. Marvel writer and producer Sana Amanat, who said the show takes place “one to two years” after Endgame:

So, I think right now, we haven’t put an official number on how many years have gone by since Endgame. I cannot tell you off the top of my head because I would butcher it. I feel like it’s one to two years [after Avengers: Endgame], something like that, but I don’t actually remember [specifically]. But we do have that in our timeline.

If that’s not enough, we have the Disney Plus chronological timeline for the MCU. In there, Ms. Marvel comes after Moon Knight and Hawkeye.

We have no idea when Moon Knight takes place, as Marvel went out of its way to hide any useful MCU connections in the show. We know it’s after Endgame, and probably after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

But we do know that Hawkeye is a Christmas 2024 story. That means the show takes place more than a year after Endgame.

Missing from the timeline on Disney Plus are Spider-Man: Far From Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The former won’t come to Disney Plus for a while, but when it does, it’ll probably be placed before Hawkeye, with most of the action happening in November 2024. As for Multiverse of Madness, the Doctor Strange sequel happens a few months after Far From Home.

Ms. Marvel timeline Easter eggs

With all that in mind, we know that the Ms. Marvel action is set sometime in 2025. But when does it happen, exactly?

Episode 1 contains a few clever Easter eggs that might help us determine a better estimate than what Disney Plus offers.

We learn early in the first episode that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) has just begun her junior year, so she has to start figuring out her future. Separately, the school might be getting ready for a homecoming dance, given some of the posters in there. Therefore, it should be early in the new school year.

This gives us an early fall 2025 estimate for the events in the first episode.

If that’s not enough, then you should also remember the food truck. The scene is part of the segment in episode 1 where Kamala goes out to help her mother, hoping it’ll be easier to convince her parents to let her attend AvengersCon.

They stop at a food truck with a “March 14th, 2025” date on one of the documents the owner has on display. That’s the last time the food truck received a mobile sanitation grade. Next to it, there’s also a food vendor permit for 2024 and 2025.

The sanitation grade date is the more important one. It tells us that the events in this episode of Ms. Marvel occur after mid-March 2025. Add the school details above, and you end up with a fall 2025 timeline. Therefore, Ms. Marvel comes about two years after Endgame.

