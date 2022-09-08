Insider says the big rumor about Henry Cavill in Marvel’s MCU was wrong

Henry Cavill is the latest obsession of MCU fans, an incredibly talented actor that rumors say Marvel wants to hire for a mysterious role. Some reports said recently that Cavill might play the Squadron Supreme leader Hyperion. More specifically, reports say the character will appear in Loki season 2.

Separately, there was speculation that Henry Cavill will instead be the MCU’s main Mister Fantastic, replacing John Krasinski. Well, Krasinski played a variant of Reed Richards from a different reality in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It’s still unclear who Cavill might play, but it won’t be Hyperion. That’s what an insider says, at least. Some spoilers might follow below.

Henry Cavill joins a growing list of actors who are rumored to be coming to the MCU. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are two more examples, and both starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

We then had the John Krasinski rumors for Multiverse of Madness that turned out to be accurate. And let’s remember that Krasinski speculation will often involve Emily Blunt, since fans want to see her play Sue Storm.

But we also saw reports that didn’t pan out for Doctor Strange 2. Tom Cruise’s alternate Iron Man never showed up. The same goes for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

That’s the par for the course. Not all rumors are accurate, and the same may go for Henry Cavill. The actor is already a huge star, the kind of actor who might be too busy for a more extended MCU stint as a Marvel superhero or villain.

Not to mention that we also have rumors claiming Cavill is in the running to play the next James Bond. That’s the kind of endeavor that might complicate scheduling for future MCU productions.

Who will Henry Cavill play in Marvel’s MCU?

That said, Henry Cavill appearing in the MCU isn’t just fan-casting. YouTuber Grace Randolph recently said that the actor has been negotiating with Marvel for an MCU role without disclosing the character. Randolph has a very good track record when it comes to inside info.

Her claims appeared just as separate rumors indicated Cavill might play Hyperion in Loki 2.

Answering a fan in a new YouTube clip, Randolph did not reveal who Cavill might play. But she said she didn’t hear about the actor negotiating for Hyperion. Furthermore, the YouTuber speculated that Cavill might play Wonder Man, a character rumored to get his own Disney Plus show.

At the end of the day, these are all just rumors. We won’t know anything for certain until Marvel announces it. Luckily for fans, Marvel will make plenty of exciting announcements later this week at the D23 Expo.

We expect Kevin Feige to announce the Fantastic Four cast and director. And we’ll know at that point whether or not Henry Cavill is the new Mister Fantastic.

Marvel should also reveal additional details about other projects, so it’ll be interesting to see if Cavill’s name comes up. Randolph’s video clip follows below in full:

