We may finally know if Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine appears in Doctor Strange 2

It’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors season, and we’ve got plenty of exciting leaks. With about 100 days to go until the Doctor Strange 2 premiere, we’re getting all sorts of interesting but unconfirmed reports. The reason they’re so exciting is quite simple; they all feature details about the purported Multiverse of Madness cameos. But unlike Spider-Man: No Way Home, these leaks aren’t always on the same page. We’ve seen plenty of conflicting reports so far about the cameo surprises Marvel has prepared. The newest one concerns an actor who has appeared in Doctor Strange 2 rumors dating back to early 2020: Hugh Jackman.

We knew back then that X-Men are coming to the MCU. The general assumption is that Marvel will reboot the X-Men, adapting the mutants to the MCU storyline. A film called Multiverse of Madness is the kind of project that could very well feature Hugh Jackman’s iconic Wolverine. But not everybody agrees on whether Jackman shot scenes for the Doctor Strange sequel.

Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

The Wolverine rumors

A few days ago, we saw a fan ask Hugh Jackman whether he will play Wolverine in Doctor Strange 2. The actor confirmed that he is Wolverine, which seemed to be a confirmation that he’ll cameo in the movie. However, the interviewer fumbled the question, and it was hard to understand what they wanted to ask. It might be that Jackman didn’t understand the question, hearing only the Wolverine part. The fact that he is Wolverine is something nobody can dispute.

As we explained at the time, we’ve witnessed plenty of rumors that suggested that Jackman had active discussions with Marvel. The actor trolled fans last summer by posting a photo of him and Kevin Feige next to a Wolverine poster on social media.

But Hugh Jackman denied over and over that he is returning to his iconic role. But that was long before we heard that Doctor Strange 2 reshoots were happening. Marvel went for a big reshoot session that lasted several weeks. Someone close to the production said that it was like shooting a new movie.

Insiders claimed Marvel wanted to refine the story, which had some issues. But they also wanted more cameos.

At the same time, various Doctor Strange 2 leaks appeared, saying that Hugh Jackman will appear as the Wolverine. He will supposedly join other X-Men in the fight against the film’s main antagonist. That’s Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), who will be fighting Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) & Co. across the multiverse.

Is Hugh Jackman in Doctor Strange 2?

For the time being, we have no definitive confirmation that Jackman will appear in Doctor Strange 2. If this feels familiar, it’s because we’re getting conflicting reports about another actor rumored to appear in the sequel: Tom Cruise.

The newest Jackman rumors come from two well-known MCU insiders. They answered the same story claiming that Wolverine will be back in Doctor Strange 2. And both of them offered the same take, that Hugh Jackman isn’t in the film.

According to ViewerAnon, Jackman wasn’t in the movie before the reshoots. And he was working on The Music Man while Doctor Strange 2 reshoots were happening.

He wasn't in it before reshoots (I think I was the first to report Marvel wanted him in the movie in the first place?), and he was in New York doing rehearsals/previews for The Music Man while reshoots were happening. So I would be… surprised. https://t.co/6anTZ2NnYa — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) January 26, 2022

As you can see in the tweet above, the insider also noted that he or she was the first to report that Marvel wanted Hugh Jackman back.

Separately, MyTimeToShineHello also said that Jackman isn’t in Doctor Strange 2. But she claims that maybe he’ll appear in the Secret Wars TV series.

It's not because he's not in it. Maybe in Secret Wars. https://t.co/qSo0fEncBN — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 26, 2022

With that in mind, it seems like Marvel hasn’t given up on bringing Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine. But it might not happen in Doctor Strange 2.

That’s something fans have to be aware of before the film hits theaters. You’ll have to manage expectations for Multiverse of Madness, so you’re not disappointed when some of the crazy cameo leaks do not pan out. After all, this isn’t No Way Home where everything leaked long before the movie’s release.

Then again, the new Spider-Man movie only had two major surprises to conceal. Whereas Doctor Strange 2 could offer plenty of other exciting cameos, not just Hugh Jackman.