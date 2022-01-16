Doctor Strange 2’s biggest surprise cameo might have leaked

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next big MCU movie of Phase 4. It's easily the most exciting title of the year. We've been hearing that Multiverse of Madness is an even more ambitious movie than Spider-Man: No Way Home. All the Doctor Strange 2 rumors indeed suggest the story might be a lot bigger than No Way Home. And given the multiverse element, Doctor Strange 2 will undoubtedly have a bigger impact on Phase 4 than the last Spider-Man movie. Then there's also the great Doctor Strange 2 surprise cameos that have been covered in various leaks since early 2020. However, things became a lot more interesting over the weekend, thanks to a new series of Multiverse of Madness cameo leaks.

Mind you, massive spoilers might follow below, if these leaks are accurate.

The Doctor Strange 2 surprise cameo

An insider said earlier this week that Doctor Strange 2 includes a surprise cameo that's “so amazing” because it's a “fan dream come true.” Moreover, this cameo is such a big surprise that it didn't appear in any Multiverse of Madness leaks.

If you've been following Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks, you probably know that they mentioned almost every character you can think of. We rounded up the latest Multiverse of Madness cameo rumors from November, December, and early January to give you a taste of what you can expect.

Some of these cameos keep appearing in leaks, so they won't necessarily be huge surprises. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) are a few good examples.

Other X-Men members might also show up in the film. The same goes for characters from MCU Phase 4 TV shows. Even an alternate Iron Man variant appeared in these rumors, with Tom Cruise attached. That would be a huge cameo surprise for Doctor Strange 2.

But YouTuber Grace Randolph teased that it's actually someone else when she mentioned the amazing cameo — the one that has been called a “fan dream come true”. She claimed that Tom Cruise isn't in the movie. But she added that other reporters have now discovered the surprise cameo in Doctor Strange 2. As a result, the actor's name is likely to leak soon.

Fantastic Four cameos in Doctor Strange 2

Marvel is expected to soon reveal the Fantastic Four cast, which appears to be the next movie that Jon Watts will work on after No Way Home. But a series of Multiverse of Madness rumors claim that we'll see a Reed Richards version in the multiverse, with Ioan Gruffudd appearing as a likely Mister Fantastic. The actor played the superhero in Fox's original Fantastic Four films from 2005 and 2007.

That would be an excellent cameo surprise for Doctor Strange 2. After all, one of the points of Multiverse of Madness is to integrate the other Marvel stories that aren't part of the MCU. It's similar to what Marvel did with the Sony Spider-Man movies in No Way Home. But Multiverse of Madness has a much bigger scope than No Way Home.

However, the newest rumor suggests the big Doctor Strange 2 cameo surprise might concern Mister Fantastic. Only this time around, it's not Gruffudd's name that came up.

The actors MCU fans want

According to The Illuminerdi, John Krasinski is Marvel's big surprise cameo for Doctor Strange 2. The blog doesn't mention Randolph's claims. But if Krasinski is indeed playing Reed Richards in Multiverse of Madness, then Randolph is right. This is a fan dream come true and a cameo that has not leaked before.

Older rumors said that Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt will play Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman in the MCU. While Krasinski seemed excited about this fan casting, Blunt categorically denied the reports.

The Illuminerdi says they heard Krasinski may have filmed scenes as Mister Fantastic for Doctor Strange 2. But there is a twist in this surprise cameo rumor. Krasinski might be playing a variant of Mister Fantastic, not necessarily MCU's Reed Richards.

As we've seen so far, the variants from other universes aren't always played by MCU actors. No Way Home is the latest example of that, where we saw three different Spider-Man variants. Holland didn't play all of them, as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned to their Peter Parker roles. Those were terrific surprises for the audience, even though the cameos leaked well before No Way Home.

Having John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2 would accomplish the same effect, regardless of whether or not he'll play Reed Richards in the MCU moving forward.