This Doctor Strange 2 cameo will be Marvel fans’ dream come true

Before the pandemic, we heard that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would feature several major cameos. After all, the movie has the word “multiverse” in the title, which essentially gives Marvel permission to do anything it wants. But in the second half of 2021, Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors started pouring out. By then, we understood what the multiverse was about from Loki and What If…?. Moreover, Spider-Man: No Way Home was also a multiverse movie that would introduce incredible cameos of its own.

This brings us to the newest Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumor, which also happens to be the most exciting one yet. An insider familiar with Marvel's plans claims that Multiverse of Madness will feature a fantastic cameo that's a “fan dream come true.” And it's a character that hasn't leaked yet. Before we get into it, you should know that big spoilers might follow below.

When cameos are important

Not all Marvel movies need big cameos to be exciting. These films cannot deliver ensemble casts like Civil War, Infinity War, Endgame, and No Way Home. Nor should they do it. Each movie should focus on a particular hero or team of heroes. The cameos should be used only if they can serve the plot and/or they provide more context that links that movie or TV show to the rest of the MCU.

But the multiverse is one of the big themes of Phase 4. It's a tool that lets Marvel fine-tune stories without contorting logic too much. It's also a tool that allows Marvel to honor all the movies based on Marvel characters that aren't part of the MCU, especially if Marvel wants to transition some of those characters to the MCU. No Way Home is an excellent example of that, but it's still a movie that Marvel doesn't fully control.

That's why Doctor Strange 2 is better suited to handle amazing links to other Marvel movies, like the Fox universe. Disney owns Fox, so it owns the rights to the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool. All these characters will appear in the MCU via reboots. That means everything that happened before isn't canon. Put differently, everything else comes from different timelines that have nothing to do with the primary universe where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and our Avengers hail from.

With that in mind, it's no wonder that Multiverse of Madness rumors say the movie will deliver impressive cameos.

We've seen plenty of Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors in the past year. They all make sense, but we can't confirm any of them.

All the Multiverse of Madness cameo rumors

They make sense because this is a multiverse film where anything can happen. But unlike the No Way Home plot leaks, the Multiverse of Madness leaks are more complicated. Marvel conducted extensive reshoots to alter the story and bring in more cameos. That means leaks older than October 2021 might deliver different information than current leaks.

That said, here are the Marvel characters rumored to cameo in Doctor Strange 2, according to various leaks:

As you can see above, some of the Marvel characters rumored to appear in Multiverse of Madness keep popping up in leak after leak. Some of them are unique to specific rumors. The gist of it seems to be that we'll get Deadpool and other mutants in the movie, as well as other versions of our beloved Avengers. Even a different Spider-Man variant might appear in the film, as some rumors claim Tobey Maguire and/or Andrew Garfield will cameo in the sequel.

The new Doctor Strange 2 cameo surprise

This brings us to Grace Randolph's latest claims about the Doctor Strange 2 cameos. The YouTuber was among the first to report the Multiverse of Madness reshoots. In October, she said the storyline had some issues that Marvel wanted to correct. She also claimed that Marvel wanted to add more cameos to the film.

Randolph is back with new details after a recent Doctor Strange 2 screening. The feedback is positive. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is the villain, and she is not watered down. She also said that America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) is an LGBT character, and her parents will appear in the movie.

This is a cameo NOBODY has reported yet, so I hope everyone holds back and doesn’t ruin it — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 14, 2022

More interestingly, Doctor Strange 2 features “lots of major awesome cameos.”

“One cameo is so amazing – fan dream come true – I know it's gonna leak which is [pleading face emoji],” Randolph tweeted. “This is a cameo NOBODY [sic] has reported yet, so I hope everyone holds back and doesn't ruin it.”

More #DoctorStrange2 screening tea:



– current cut approx 2 hours, but w/o credits or end credit scenes



– Tom Cruise not in it & some other rumored cameo it seems also didn’t happen



– Just had another reporter DM me re surprise cameo, so no way it stays secret until May 🥺 pic.twitter.com/9Yo9OuzSp3 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 14, 2022

In a follow-up, she said that Tom Cruise won't be playing Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2. Other cameos also didn't happen, although we have no idea what characters she meant. “Just had another reporter [message] me [about the] surprise cameo, so no way it stays secret until May,” she said.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th, which gives us more than three months to learn everything about this surprise cameo.