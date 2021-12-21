Multiverse of Madness cameo rumors tease exciting teammates for Doctor Strange

Avengers: Endgame brought us our first taste of the multiverse. Thanos (Josh Brolin), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) were all variants of the MCU characters that had died in the prime reality. So when Marvel announced the title for Doctor Strange 2 in late July 2019, we knew Multiverse of Madness could potentially be full of exciting cameos. Several months later, in early 2020, we heard all sorts of rumors detailing some of those cameos that Marvel had planned for the sequel. That was almost a year before Marvel started shooting the movie.

A few months ago, we got a huge Doctor Strange 2 plot leak that listed some of the expected cameos. Since then, we learned that Multiverse of Madness did not test well in screenings. Marvel aimed to fix the storyline and add a lot more cameos. That’s why it chose to schedule extensive reshoots. And cameo rumors have started firing again up this week, mentioning several exciting additions to Multiverse of Madness. Beware, exciting spoilers lie ahead.

The first Doctor Strange 2 trailer

Marvel released the first Multiverse of Madness teaser trailer at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which makes plenty of sense. They’re both multiverse movies, and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) stars in both of them.

At the time, we warned you not to believe everything you see in the clip. Marvel is trying to deceive fans with its trailers. That’s especially true for a film with the word “multiverse” in the title.

The trailer features several of the confirmed characters we’ll see in Multiverse of Madness, but some of them could be considered cameos. That’s because they’re not necessarily the characters we know from the primary MCU reality. One such example is very clear. It’s the version of Strange Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) from What If…?. The Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) we see might be another cameo, and a prominent Marvel leaker seems to agree:

Oh yeah this is the Illuminati's Mordo pic.twitter.com/SxVtN80i7W — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 16, 2021

The Illuminati is a group of Avenger-like superheroes from a different reality that Strange will visit in Multiverse of Madness. That might be the biggest source of additional cameos.

The Multiverse of Madness cameo surprises

The Multiverse of Madness plot leak from this fall said the Illuminati team will include Mordo, Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Monica Rambeau’s Captain Marvel variant (Teyonah Parris), and Balder the Great (unspecified). MyTimeToShine is a well-known Marvel leaker who provided plenty of accurate MCU details on Reddit and Twitter this year.

In recent days she said that Marvel added more members to the Illuminati. Mister Fantastic is apparently one of them:

They added more members for the Illuminati. Mister Fantastic is one of them now — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 19, 2021

Separately, a report says that Marvel cast a Fantastic Four hero a while ago, but we have no idea who it is:

Small Tidbit…..one of the members of the MCU #FantasticFour has for sure already been cast for a future film pic.twitter.com/nzTwxxBVFY — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) December 20, 2021

Then, MyTimeToShine dropped additional gems on Twitter saying that the Illuminati has six members. But others help the group, including heroes and villains. It’s then that she dropped the rumor that some other X-Men and an Iron Man variant might cameo in Multiverse of Madness:

Some examples are Palmer variant, some other X-Men, Ultron drones controlled by Iron Man variant https://t.co/USjgP4TKJc — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 19, 2021

Iron Man was always one of the cameos we heard Marvel had considered for Multiverse of Madness. We have no idea who will play Tony Stark, however. It doesn’t have to be Robert Downey Jr. either. After all, What If…? brought us several Iron Man versions that the actor did not voice.

As for X-Men, just a few weeks ago, a rumor said that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine could cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Andrew Garfield could actually come back for MULTIPLE projects pic.twitter.com/2E3zFigOnT — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 19, 2021

If that’s not enough, we might get more exciting Spider-Man action in Multiverse of Madness. Andrew Garfield seems like the kind of cameo you could expect for the Doctor Strange 2 sequel. It’d be hilarious to see him deny his involvement in another MCU movie.

Multiple cameos seem certain

But wait, it gets even better than that. A separate rumor says Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) might appear in Multiverse of Madness. This is another cameo that appeared in previous Doctor Strange 2 rumors. What makes it even more exciting is the possibility of having Wolverine and Deadpool in the movie.

Let’s also remember that other leaks say Loki characters will also appear in Doctor Strange 2, including Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

We have no way of confirming these exciting Multiverse of Madness cameo rumors. But plenty of trusted sources are teasing that the sequel will feature a massive number of surprise appearances.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might actually blow the roof off of some theaters. Some of these cameos and appearances are just absolutely wild. Hopefully the story matches up to the hype and insanity. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 20, 2021

Similarly, The Hollywood Reporter claims that the sequel will feature exciting cameos, without naming any names:

It seems like Marvel was jazzed by the many actors crossing paths with each other in No Way Home and the playfulness of having alternate versions of characters appear onscreen in Loki. So they decided to have ‘more fun with the multiverse,’ according to one source, and to include more cameos and character introductions in Doctor Strange 2.

With all that in mind, we expect more Multiverse of Madness cameo rumors to drop before the film hits theaters. That’s May 6th, by the way.