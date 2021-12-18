Multiverse of Madness toy leak might confirm a big Doctor Strange 2 plot spoiler

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally playing in theaters, so everyone is figuring out if all the spoilers about the movie were true. What we can tell you now without ruining any of the No Way Home magic is that the first Doctor Strange 2 trailer plays right at the end of the movie. But that’s not the only Multiverse of Madness action you’ll get this week, as we have another big toy reveal upon us.

After a puzzle box and a Lego set gave us a look at one of the villains in the movie, we have something even more exciting for you. The first Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness figurines have leaked, and they might confirm some of the film’s plot elements. Mind you, some big spoilers might follow below.

The Multiverse of Madness toy leak

This isn’t the first time we have seen MCU merchandise leak for a new Marvel project. It’s common for these products to hit stores in the months before the film’s release. And let’s remember that Doctor Strange 2 had a late March premiere until a few months ago when Marvel delayed the film to early May. Since then, Marvel has been working on extensive reshoots that will reportedly fix the story and add a bunch of exciting cameos.

That’s to say that seeing Multiverse of Madness toy leaks isn’t at all surprising. But, as usual for MCU merchandise, the figurines below might not necessarily be relevant to the actual Doctor Strange 2 story. MCU toys are loosely based on a film’s plot, but they’re not going to spoil the movie for fans. That probably goes double for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as Marvel has been reshooting it for several weeks.

If you want to go the case route for the Doctor Strange Wave Entertainment Earth has it for $183.99 + free shipping + use code 2103212 for $15 off – https://t.co/19Xq9NM0zq



Case pack is 8 figures, plain Dr Strange is double packed. They also claim it ships in January. pic.twitter.com/XI6z4zZji8 — Preternia (@preterniadotcom) December 16, 2021

The Multiverse of Madness toy leak above does feature several characters from the movie, including America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) variant, and Wong (Benedict Wong). We also have three separate Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) figurines, which is only fitting for a multiverse movie.

Finally, we have three characters that might look like villains: Rintrah, Sleepwalker, and D’Spayre. But that’s not the case. Rintrah is a Strange disciple. Therefore, he’s a sorcerer as well. As for the other two, we don’t necessarily expect to see them in the movie.

Image source: Marvel Studios

The big Doctor Strange 2 plot leak

You might be wondering how this Multiverse of Madness toy leak could confirm a major Doctor Strange 2 plot spoiler if the toys don’t necessarily accurately reflect a Marvel film’s plot?

Well, it so happens that a big leak told us a few months ago that Rintrah would be one of the characters appearing in the movie. We hardly focused on the minotaur at the time because it’s something of a novelty for the MCU. Comic fans, however, will recognize the character. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness toys featuring Rintrah suggests that the plot leak might be accurate. At least to some degree.

We’ll point out the obvious caveat. The plot leak precedes Marvel’s decision to delay the Multiverse of Madness release and call for extensive reshoots. That said, we did find a few elements of that plot leak in the first Doctor Strange 2 trailer. Like Gargantuos, the octopus-like villain from the Lego box, in New York. Or Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) getting married. Or Strange Supreme showing up in the multiverse.

Marvel Legends Target Exclusive Defender Doctor Strange is up for preorder at Target ($31.49) – https://t.co/ZMfaTeDUhZ #ad pic.twitter.com/MdWsEDPZad — Preternia (@preterniadotcom) December 16, 2021

The latter is one of the big villains that Marvel introduced this year. We saw Strange Supreme in What If…?, destroying an entire reality to save Christine. We also saw him save the multiverse by joining other heroes, so he’s not entirely villainous. The reason I bring this up is that the Multiverse of Madness toy leak above also features a Defender Strange figurine.

Defender Strange appears to be a Strange variant with a new uniform. It could very well be a Strange from a different universe. And it could be a more villainous one. That’s only speculation at this time, considering all of the Doctor Strange 2 reshoot developments. We’ll have to wait for more leaks to drop to see whether the Multiverse of Madness toys above are relevant to the plot or not.