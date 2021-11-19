Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine MCU cameo rumor resurfaces in the best possible way

The MCU multiverse is expanding with each new Phase 4 movie and show, as Marvel introduces brand new heroes and villains while weaving intricate stories. The multiverse will let Marvel connect the MCU to Sony’s Spider-Man universe and Fox’s X-Men movies. As exciting it might be to welcome all these superheroes to the MCU, there’s a downside. Actors who became Marvel icons over the years will not get to play in the same sandbox together. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and the original Captain America (Chris Evans) are gone. And Hugh Jackman retired from his Wolverine role years ago, well before Disney bought Fox. But the Jackman Wolverine cameo rumors won’t go away, and we might see the actor get his adamantium powers back one more time in the MCU.

Before we get into any of the new Wolverine rumors, I’ll remind you that big spoilers might follow below. If you care about being surprised, then avoid the potentially huge spoilers below.

Don’t fall for the obvious cameo guesses

Last week, Disney held its Disney Plus Day event on Disney Plus, with Marvel making several announcements in the process. One of them was the X-Men ’97 reboot that brings the animated series into the MCU. That’s a great way to slowly introduce the mutants, although the X-Men in that series might come from a different reality.

Marvel used Wolverine to tease the animated series, but that’s not Hughman’s Wolverine. Even if the actor somehow agrees to do voice-over for the role, that hardly counts as a cameo.

It might be years until the MCU’s mutants arrive, as Marvel needs to plant the right seeds and ensure the X-Men can rise organically. The main problem is explaining where the mutants were all this time. Marvel could not use X-Men references in previous years as Fox owned the rights for the movies. That’s why Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine was never in the cards for joining the MCU’s Avengers.

The early Jackman MCU Wolverine rumors

Marvel spoilers fans might remember that in early 2020 rumors said Jackman’s Wolverine would show up in the most exciting MCU Phase 4 movie. That’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the only film where non-MCU characters could show up. Well, little did we know at the time how big of a multiverse movie Spider-Man: No Way Home will turn out to be. Still, Doctor Strange 2 is going to be even bigger.

Back then, rumors said that the sequel would be a lot darker than the first movie. Wolverine was just one of the rumored cameos in a film that Scott Derrickson was supposed to helm. Marvel and the director parted ways, with Kevin Feige choosing Sam Raimi as his replacement. Leaks said that Doctor Strange 2 was too dark, with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) being the film’s massive villain.

The Wolverine cameo rumors died down, and they resurfaced earlier this year. Some of them said that Marvel wanted Hugh Jackman in the MCU, but not necessarily in Doctor Strange 2. Others reiterated Marvel’s wish to have Wolverine in the sequel.

Separately, massive Multiverse of Madness leaks gave us plenty of details about the movie. We found out the purported plot, the real villain, and the surprise cameos.

Wanda is still the big villain, the leaks said. And she’s supposed to fight and kill an X-Men variant from an alternate universe. That mutant is none other than Professor X, who leads the Illuminati in a different reality.

The Doctor Strange 2 reshoots chasing cameos

Marvel announced another delay for many MCU movies a few weeks ago, starting with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel will launch in early May rather than late March next year. Reports that followed said the movie tested poorly in screenings. Marvel supposedly wanted to fix the story and add in a lot more cameos that fans would love from a multiverse movie. A few days ago, we learned the Doctor Strange 2 reshoots are so extensive that they’ll last through Christmas, enough to film an entire movie.

This brings us to the newest Jackman-Wolverine rumor. According to GeekosityMag, the actor will appear in the sequel. The report notes that one of the factors that sealed the deal was Patrick Stewart.

Like Jackman, Stewart didn’t want to appear in the MCU after Logan. Both actors didn’t want to ruin the legacy of that movie, which is easily the highlight of Fox’s Wolverine franchise. But the multiverse allows Marvel to sidestep those continuity problems.

The Professor X that will appear in Doctor Strange 2 will be a variant. With Stewart in the MCU, Hugh Jackman apparently agreed to become Wolverine again. The actor did tease an MCU role earlier this year when he posted images of him and Kevin Feige online. But he also denied reports that he’s coming back.

If this report is accurate, we might see Wolverine in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year.

Hugh Jackman’s MCU Wolverine role might be limited

That said, you should temper your expectations. Jackman’s role might be limited in the movie. But the Wolverine cameo would allow Marvel to acknowledge the Fox universe legacy. Parts of the multiverse have mutants who look and behave a lot like the Fox ones. Marvel can then recast everyone for the MCU mutants.

A leak in late August told us what Marvel wanted from Wolverine in Doctor Strange 2. Plans fell through, but this is what Marvel reportedly wanted from Jackman:

Last year I hinted that Logan might be not be Hugh Jackman’s last performance as Wolverine. That’s because they wanted him for Doctor Strange 2 to fight Wanda (and get his ass decimated). Apparently it didn’t end up happening.

Marvel insider Daniel Richtman said the claim was accurate at the time. Later, we learned that Wanda would “decimate” a different X-Men in the sequel, Professor X.

Rumors say that one of the things Marvel wants to correct in Doctor Strange 2 is Wanda. They want to tone her down, which might mean she’ll kill fewer cameos. And what better way to prove that Wanda is dangerous without turning her into a terrifying murderer than having her face both Wolverine and Professor X.? She might still “decimate” them without actually killing either mutant. This is just hopeful speculation at this point.