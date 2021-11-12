Disney Plus Day: Every Marvel series coming to Disney Plus

We knew Disney Plus Day was going to be exciting, but we never expected quite such an explosive showing from Marvel. On Friday, Marvel Studios announced, confirmed, and discussed more than a dozen original series currently in the works for Disney Plus. Some of these shows had been revealed previously, but others were simply the subjects of rumors. Disney even gave us a few sneak peeks. If you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, prepare for a very busy few years.

Disney Plus Day: Every upcoming Marvel series

There was enough news on Friday to make a Marvel fan’s head spin. By my count, Marvel is working on thirteen new shows for Disney Plus, including Hawkeye. That’s not counting the second seasons of Loki and What If…? So that brings us to at least fifteen seasons of TV set to be released in the next few years. Here are all of the upcoming Marvel Studios original series we know about:

Hawkeye

Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Moon Knight

A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.

She-Hulk

See Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. “She-Hulk” will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.

Echo: a series starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who will be introduced in “Hawkeye.”

a series starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who will be introduced in “Hawkeye.” Ironheart : a series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

: a series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Agatha: House of Harkness: a series starring Kathryn Hahn as her character from “WandaVision.”

a series starring Kathryn Hahn as her character from “WandaVision.” Secret Invasion : a series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in “Captain Marvel.” The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

: a series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in “Captain Marvel.” The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special : a special written and directed by “Guardians of the Galaxy” veteran James Gunn

: a special written and directed by “Guardians of the Galaxy” veteran James Gunn X-MEN ‘97: an animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series.

an animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series. What If…? (Season 2): After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of “What If…?” to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse.

After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of “What If…?” to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse. Spider-Man: Freshman Year: an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. I Am Groot : a series of original shorts exploring Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars.

: a series of original shorts exploring Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars. Marvel Zombies : an animated series from Marvel Studios that reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.

: an animated series from Marvel Studios that reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. Armor Wars: a live-action series starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine.

That’s everything that Marvel announced at Disney Plus Day on Friday. If you want to see early looks at Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion, head here on Disney Plus. These are not full trailers, but they should tide you over. Samuel L. Jackson even makes an appearance.