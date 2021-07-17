‘Loki’ season 2 will have a new director as Kate Herron moves on

The first season of Loki on Disney+ ended with a bang. In its final episode, the show introduces Kang the Conquerer to the MCU. Plus, the post-credits stinger confirmed that there would be a second season. Sadly, we know next to nothing about the upcoming season. Marvel has yet to announce a release date or any returning cast members. But on Friday, we did learn in an interview that the director of Loki season 1 will not be involved in season 2.

Today's Top Deal

How are these wildly popular Alexa smart plugs on sale for just $3.75 each?! List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: LJFPY4K4

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Loki season 2 needs a new director

Speaking with Deadline, director Kate Herron revealed that she wouldn’t be back.

“I’m not returning. I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited,” Kate Herron said. “I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m so proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”

Herron went on to say that she’d love to work with Marvel again if the opportunity presented itself. For now, the director says she’s moving on to “other stuff yet to be announced.” She can walk away knowing that she helped set up one of the MCU’s key conflicts for Phase 4.

In the same interview, Herron also tried to clear up an interesting question about Loki season 2:

Kang is the variant, but he’s also not technically Immortus. It’s a bit like Sylvie, right? She’s a unique character in relation to our story. He Who Remains is in the comics, but the version in our show was very different. He’s closer to Immortus, but he’s a unique character for our story. But Kang is a variant of that character.

She wouldn’t answer any other questions about Kang or actor Jonathan Majors’ future in the MCU. Considering that she isn’t signed on for any other movies or shows, she probably doesn’t know.

Today's Top Deal

Score an amazing foldable 4K camera drone for just $59.99 with coupon code D25SAVE40! List Price: $99.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $40.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: D25SAVE40

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission