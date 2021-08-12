Wolverine wants Deadpool to know that he’s not coming to the MCU

Disney buying Fox a few years ago was wonderful news for MCU fans. Marvel would be able to use some of its best characters that it didn’t hold the rights to before. All of the X-Men, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four will appear in future MCU movies. Then there’s the multiverse. Aside from Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), there’s one actor that Marvel fans would love to see in the MCU, and that’s Hugh Jackman. However, Jackman just went on record to say that he’s not going to reprise the role for the MCU. And he made sure that Reynolds found out about it.

Today's Top Deal

88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price: Was $57, Now $34.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Jackman appeared on Jake’s Takes where he talked about his iconic Wolverine role. As in previous interviews, the actor made it clear that he thought Logan was a great way to end his run as Wolverine.

Jake asked whether the MCU multiverse would provide a story that could convince him to reprise the Wolverine role. He appeared surprised about the question. Then again, he is a great actor: “The fact that I’m hearing about this from you, and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably — no matter what idea I came up with — not on the table,” the actor joked.

The Wolverine-Deadpool crossover of our dreams

However, Jackman did tease Wolverine’s return to the MCU a few days ago. And he posted a photo of him and Feige. You wouldn’t need Feige to email you if you were going to meet him in person.

Marvel fans have long fantasized about having Jackman and Reynolds in the MCU, where they could interact with all the other Avengers. Deadpool and Wolverine did appear in the same movie before. But that Deadpool version wasn’t what we got in the Deadpool movies.

The multiverse opens up the door to wild crossovers where all sorts of superheroes could appear. Dead or retired heroes like Iron Man and Steve Rogers or Jackman’s Wolverine are right at the top of the list. Deadpool, of course, is already in the MCU. We’re just waiting for his official introduction.

“I realized… before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea we knew what it was going to be-ish, right, and I thought ‘this is it’ and that really helped me,” Jackman said about his final appearance as Wolverine. “It really helped knowing I was going into my last season that it was my last season, that I made the most of it.”

“It’s still a character that I hold close to my heart,” he continued, “but I know it’s done.”

This is where the hilarious part concerning Deadpool comes in. “Tell that to whoever you want, but please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds], because he’s like, doesn’t believe it, he thinks I’m joking. Please.”

Knowing that Marvel likes to keep secrets, fans will not believe Jackman. Reynolds included. As for Deadpool, he definitely won’t believe any of it. Hopefully, he’ll have a reaction video for Wolverine soon.

Today's Top Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare 20% discount — don't miss out! Price: Was $50, Now $39.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission