Early Prime Day deals: Rare Nintendo Switch sale, $50 off Oura Ring, $105 Sony ANC headphones, more

October Prime Day doesn’t officially start until next Tuesday, but there are already hundreds of deals that are live right here. If you don’t want to sift through them all, we’ve rounded up the best of the best in this post. Examples include a rare Nintendo Switch OLED discount, $50 off the super-popular Oura Ring 3, popular Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones for just $104.99, and more. Plus, Waterdrop RO filters are on sale at the lowest prices of the season!
Keep reading to check out all the top deals of the day on Friday, October 4.
Featured deal: Waterdrop RO systems
When I first moved into my house nearly a decade ago, the first thing I did was get a reverse osmosis filter system for my drinking water. After a few years of dealing with the slow trickle of a tanked system, however, I upgraded to a Waterdrop Filter tankless RO system, and it was the best decision I ever made.
Now, you can pick up one of Waterdrop’s best-in-class RO water filtration systems at the lowest price of the year!
Waterdrop makes fantastic tankless RO systems and countertop water filters, and three of the brand’s best models have deep discounts for Prime Big Deal Days.
The star of the show is the flagship Waterdrop Filter X12, which has a huge discount right now. Use the coupon code BGRreader at checkout, and you can get this $1,200 model for just $854.05!
Another great deal is available on the Waterdrop K6, which is the only model of its kind that has instant hot water on demand. It retails for $799, but it’s down to $474.05 using the same promo code, BGRreader.
And finally, the Waterdrop CoreRO that sits on your countertop instead of being installed under your sink is down to just $189.05 instead of $299 when you use the code BGRreader at checkout.
Check out our coverage of Waterdrop’s big Fall Prime Day sale for more info.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🎮 Save over $20 on a brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED thanks to a rare discount
- Or, get a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED for $74 off
- The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom is finally out… and it just got its first-ever discount!
- Also, don’t forget to check which Nintendo Switch games are on sale today
- Get the Oura Ring Gen3 on sale for $299 instead of $349
- Super-popular Sony WH-CH720N wireless noise cancelling headphones are on sale for only $104.99
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black: $734.89 (reg. $799) (first-ever discount)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $758.99 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $381.99 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra (Renewed Premium): $449 (reg. $559) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (first-ever discount)
- AirPods Pro: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $224 (reg. $329)
- People are going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, and it’s on sale for $29.96 — more than 30,000 people have bought one in the past month alone!
- The brand-new Eureka E20 Plus robot vacuum and mop is perfect for pet owners, and there’s a launch sale that slashes the price to just $449.99
- The $130 Ninja Air Fryer AF101 is down to $79.94 on sale
- Get a discounted 2-pack of Anker USB-C chargers, and you’ll only pay $6.49 per charger
- The $1,600 Roborock Qrevo Master robot vacuum & mop is on sale for under $1,000 — read our Roborock Qrevo Master review for more info on this awesome new model
- 🗑️ I’m sort of obsessed with the Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- Save up to $1,100 on the stunning LG evo C4 OLED TV depending on which size you get
- Or, get a massive 86-inch LG LED smart TV for $996.99
- The renewed Apple Watch Series 4 is the #1 best-selling renewed smartwatch on Amazon’s whole site, and it starts at $125.98 right now
- Pick up the #1 best-selling Ninja blender & food processor combo for $119.99 instead of $200
- The Tineco Floor ONE S5 wet/dry mop went mega-viral on TikTok, and now it’s down to $299.99 instead of $500
- Read our Dreo ChefMaker review to learn about what makes it a game-changer in your kitchen… then get one on sale for $219 instead of $359!
- Insignia smart TV deals start at just $59.99 for the Insignia F20 24-inch smart Fire TV
- The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Chair is like a Herman Miller Aeron for less than half the price, and now it has an extra $100 discount!
Sihoo Doro C300 Pro Ergonomic Office Desk Chair $599.99 (reg. $700)