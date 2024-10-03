Fall Prime Day sale: Discover Waterdrop’s Premium Water Purification Systems

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Now that the fall season is here, temperatures are cooling down fast and families are spending more time inside their homes. That means more hot beverages like coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. It also means more home-cooked meals like hearty fall soups. Plus, it’s so important to stay hydrated in the fall and winter months as humidity levels drop.

Long story short, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home with a Waterdrop Filter tankless reverse osmosis system like the Waterdrop Filter X12 and Waterdrop Filter K6, or a countertop reverse osmosis system like the Waterdrop Filter CoreRO. Thanks to Amazon’s big fall Prime Day sale, all three of these awesome RO systems have huge discounts that drop them to the lowest prices of the season.

If you want to learn more about the Waterdrop Filter Fall Prime Day sale, you’ll find everything you need to know right here.

From September 30 through the end of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale on October 9, Waterdrop Filter RO systems are on sale with discounts of up to $400. The most popular system on sale right now is the Waterdrop X12, which is one of the best and newest models that Waterdrop offers. Normally priced at $1,299, it costs just $899 until the end of fall Prime Day — or just $854.05 if you use the coupon code BGRreader at checkout, giving you an extra 5% discount.

The Waterdrop K6 is also currently on sale at a deep discount. This model is perfect for fall and winter because it’s the first tankless RO system to market that dispenses hot water on demand. The Waterdrop K6 retails for $799, but it’s down to $499 right now. Of note, the same code BGRreader will save you 5% on this model as well, cutting your price to $474.05.

Last but not least, there’s a terrific deal running on the Waterdrop CoreRO. This is a countertop system that doesn’t require any installation at all, yet it still offers excellent 5-stage filtration. The CoreRO is currently being sold for $199 instead of $299, or $189.05 with the coupon code BGRreader.

Waterdrop Filter X12 reverse osmosis system

The Waterdrop Filter X12 reverse osmosis system is the brother model of the Waterdrop X16, Waterdrops’s top-of-the-line flagship RO system that we’ve told you about before.

Waterdrop’s X16 and X12 are both part of the company’s newest X-series lineup, and they offer very similar features. X12 offers a 1200GPD flow rate; compared to the X16, however, the Waterdrop Filter X12 system is a much more affordable option for people who want the best of the best but have a more limited budget.

When it comes to filtration, the Waterdrop Filter X12 RO filter is one of the best models in the business. It has a complex 11-stage water filtration system that includes an impressive 0.0001μm, 16-layer RO membrane. This model has been tested by SGS and proven to dramatically reduce the levels of TDS, PFOA, PFOS, chlorine, fluoride, arsenic, lead, and other common contaminants in your drinking water.

In addition to removing contaminants, the X12 has an added feature that users really love. Special layers inside the RO filter add key alkaline minerals like calcium and magnesium to your water and adjust the pH level to 7.5±. The result is water that is not only healthier to drink and cook with but also tastes much better, too.

Another feature of the Waterdrop Filter X12 that I appreciate is the 1200 GPD flow rate. I personally have a Waterdrop tankless RO system in my house, and the speed is one of the main things that drew me to it in the first place. As impressive as my Waterdrop G3P800 system is, the X12 is nearly twice as fast.

According to Waterdrop, the X12 can fill a 6-ounce glass of water in just 3 seconds, which is crazy! To help put that into perspective, my old RO system from another brand would take over 50 seconds to fill the 12-ounce glasses that I use in my home. It was so aggravating to sit there and wait. My Waterdrop G3P800 takes about 11-12 seconds to fill the same glass, and it’s a breath of fresh air. Meanwhile, the Waterdrop X12 only takes half that long, dispensing 12 ounces of delicious filtered water in just 6 seconds.

There are so many other great features that make the Waterdrop Filter X12 RO system impressive. Examples include an environmentally-friendly 3:1 filtered-water-to-waste-water ratio, easy DIY installation, an RO filter that lasts for up to 24 months, and an awesome faucet with touch controls.

With a retail price of $1,299, the Waterdrop Filter X12 reverse osmosis system is an amazing value. During Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale, however, you can get a brand-new X12 system for just $899, or $854.05 if you use the coupon code BGRreader at checkout from October 8-9.

Waterdrop Filter K6 Instant Hot Water RO system

The Waterdrop Filter K6 reverse osmosis system is another fantastic tankless option from Waterdrop.

This model has a 5-stage filtration system that does a terrific job of removing potentially harmful contaminants like TDS, chromium, PFAS, PFOA, PFOS, fluoride, salt, heavy metals, nitrate, chloride, and even radioactive substances like radium. It also touts a fast 600 GDP flow rate, a 2:1 drain water ratio, and a sleek faucet with touch controls. But it has one special feature that’s even more exciting than all of that.

Waterdrop’s K6 tankless RO filter system is the first system of its kind to dispense hot water on demand. That’s right — in addition to delicious filtered room-temperature water, this model can dispense piping hot water whenever you want it. It’s perfect for those families who have babies.

With an adjustable hot water temperature setting that ranges from 104℉ to 203℉, you can set the Waterdrop Filter K6 to the exact temperature you want. It’s perfect for tea, instant coffee, hot chocolate, and so much more. Instant ramen truly is “instant” when you use your Waterdrop K6 instead of microwaving the ramen cup.

With a retail price of just $799, the Waterdrop Filter K6 is worth every penny. During Prime Big Deal Days, however, you can pick up this terrific tankless reverse osmosis system with hot water on demand for just $499. Or, use the coupon code BGRreader at checkout to save an extra 5% and slash your price to $474.05 from October 8-9.

Waterdrop Filter CoreRO countertop RO system

Last but certainly not least, we have the Waterdrop Filter CoreRO countertop RO system with instant hot water dispensing.

This model takes all the core features of Waterdrop’s tankless RO systems and combines them in a hassle-free countertop reverse osmosis system. It doesn’t require any installation at all, but it still gives you delicious filtered water with the touch of a button.

The CoreRO system has a 1.1-gallon capacity and a 5-stage filter, which are both impressive for a countertop model in this class. But my favorite feature is something that the CoreRO has in common with the Waterdrop Filter K6 system. That’s right, this countertop RO filter can dispense hot water on demand.

It takes just 3 seconds for the Waterdrop Filter CoreRO to start dispensing piping hot water up to 203℉, making it perfect for tea, instant coffee, or any other hot beverage. It’s an ideal addition to any home or office.

The Waterdrop Filter CoreRO system retails for $299, but it’s on sale for just $199 until the end of Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale on October 9. With the code BGRreader, you’ll drop that discounted price to just $189.05 from October 8-9.

