Making the Most of Prime Day: A Family’s Guide to the Best Waterdrop Filter Reverse Osmosis Systems

When I moved into my house almost a decade ago, one of the first things I did after getting settled was have my water tested. My family drinks tons of water, and even back then, I never liked drinking out of plastic water bottles because of all the waste and the uncertainty surrounding BPA. When the test results came back, I was happy to learn that there weren’t any dangerous chemicals in my home’s tap water.

Unfortunately, that didn’t change the fact that our water was very “hard” and had a terrible chlorine taste.

I ended up having a reverse osmosis water filter system installed under our kitchen sink, but I was never really happy with it. First of all, it had a big tank that didn’t leave room for anything else. And second, the water dispenser was painfully slow, to the point where filling a 16-ounce glass of water would take almost a minute.

After living with it for years, I finally decided to do some research and upgrade my RO system. I landed on the Waterdrop Filter G3P800, which is one of two premium reverse osmosis systems from Waterdrop that are currently on sale with huge discounts ahead of Prime Day 2024. The other is the Waterdrop Filter X16, which is one of the sleekest and most sophisticated RO systems you can get.

Both of these top-of-the-line RO systems are currently on sale at the lowest prices of the year for Prime Day. After having used one personally for the past couple of years, I can attest to the fact that these are among the best tankless reverse osmosis systems you can get. I couldn’t be happier with mine, and I’ll explain why you should take advantage of this big sale and get one for your family.

The only thing to keep in mind is that these sales are only available from July 8 through July 17. Once Prime Day is over, there’s no telling when you’ll find deals this good again on Waterdrop RO systems.

Waterdrop Filter X series-X16

Anyone looking for the best possible RO setup should look no further than the Waterdrop Filter X16 reverse osmosis system. I love my G3P800, but I might have opted for the X16 instead if it had been available when I was shopping for my family.

The stunning design of the X16 filter and the water tap are probably the first things you notice about the Waterdrop X16. But when you’re comparing RO systems for your family, performance is obviously the most important thing.

Waterdrop’s X16 system dispenses incredibly pure water thanks to a best-in-class 11-phase water filtration setup. According to Waterdrop, the system filters out up to 99.99% of harmful substances. Importantly, that’s not just an empty promise on paper. X Series RO systems have been certified by the NSF, SGS, FCC, and others that ensure water quality standards.

This model also includes Waterdrop’s PCC rock activation technology, giving your water the perfect amount of minerals to leave it tasting great. Some RO systems do a good job of filtering, but they also ruin the taste of your water. That’s definitely not the case with Waterdrop systems like the X16.

Moving on to the design, the Waterdrop Filter X16 is a tankless RO system that can fit in the tightest spaces under your sink. It has a segment-leading 3:1 wastewater ratio, so you waste far less water than you might with a comparable system from another brand. You’ll also save money on your water bill, which is an added bonus.

One of my favorite features of the X16 is Waterdrop’s touch tap. It’s probably the coolest water dispenser I’ve ever seen on an RO system. It turns on or off with a simple tap, and it can fill a glass of water in as little as 3 seconds. There’s also a built-in LED display that shows you real-time TDS readings and lets you know when it’s time to replace a filter.

The Waterdrop X16 Filter RO system retails for $1,999, but it’s on sale for $1,299 for Prime Day 2024. This discounted price is only good through July 17.

Waterdrop Filter G3P800

The second RO system that’s included in Waterdrop’s big Prime Day sale is a model that I am personally quite familiar with. It’s called the Waterdrop Filter G3P800, and my family has been using this reverse osmosis system for the past couple of years.

One of my favorite things about this system is how good my water tastes. Without the filter, my water sometimes has such a strong chlorine taste that it’s undrinkable. After passing through the Waterdrop G3P800, however, it tastes like delicious mineral water.

The great taste is thanks mainly to the 9-stage filtration system that has been tested and verified by SGS, a third-party lab. It’s certified by IAPMO R&T for the reduction of TDS, and it’s also certified against NSF 42 & 53 to reduce chlorination, bad taste, and odor.

Another contributing factor that makes the water taste so great is what happens to the water after it passes through the filtration system. Before it reaches the tap, water goes through a special UV sterilizer light that comes with the Waterdrop Filter G3P800 RO system. Waterdrop says it has a 99.9% sterilization rate, and I can definitely taste the difference compared to my old RO filter.

Apart from the taste and excellent filtration, the other thing I love about the G3P800 is the flow rate.

I actually timed my old RO system before I switched to the Waterdrop model, and it took 57 seconds to fill a 16-ounce glass of water. It was awful.

After installing and flushing my Waterdrop G3P800, I timed how long it took to fill the same 16-ounce glass of water. It filled to the very top in just 11 seconds, making it a game-changer for my family. And if you’re filling a smaller, normal-sized glass of water, it only takes about 6 seconds.

I got my Waterdrop Filter G3P800 reverse osmosis system on sale for about $850 when I bought it back in 2022, and it has been worth every penny. With Waterdrop’s current Prime Day 2024 deal, however, you’ll pay just $699 for this awesome system.

Again, this sale is scheduled to last from July 8 through July 17. After that, there’s no telling when the Waterdrop G3P800 will be available at this price again.