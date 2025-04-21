watchOS 12: Rumored features, release date, supported devices, more

watchOS 12 is Apple’s upcoming operating system for Apple Watch models. It’s expected to be announced during the WWDC 2025 keynote ahead of a public release in September 2025. Apple is believed to finally be bringing Apple Intelligence features to the Apple Watch with this release. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the upcoming watchOS 12 operating system update.

When will Apple announce watchOS 12?

If Apple follows the trend, it should announce watchOS 12 during the WWDC 2025 keynote. The Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 9 to June 13. While it was previously held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California, Apple changed how it promoted WWDC to a pre-recorded keynote when the pandemic started. Still, the company invites the media and developers to watch it from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

As of now, Apple has already begun work on watchOS 12.

watchOS 12 is expected to be released in September 2025. Apple usually says the new system update will be available “in the fall.” However, the company has released it later in September for the past few years.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Rumored watchOS 12 features

Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

So far, the main rumored features are related to a redesign and the expansion of Apple Intelligence. Here’s what we know:

A visionOS-like inspired redesign is coming

Two reports suggest Apple plans to revamp the design of watchOS 12. According to Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch is “designated to get some of the new interface elements here and there, but without a major overhaul.” That said, the Apple Watch already feels like hardware closer to the visionOS design language.

These tweaks will likely be minimal, reflecting changes in icons and so on.

Still, Apple is expected to give iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 a major redesign. Gurman writes that iOS 19 “will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent.” According to the journalist, Apple will unify the look of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to deliver a more straightforward experience through the platform.

watchOS 12 powered by Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence unveiled at WWDC 2024. Image source: Apple Inc.

With watchOS 11, Apple already offered Apple Intelligence features:

Reduce interruptions: An all-new Focus Mode understands the content of your notifications and shows you the ones that might need immediate attention, like a text about picking up your child from daycare later today.

An all-new Focus Mode understands the content of your notifications and shows you the ones that might need immediate attention, like a text about picking up your child from daycare later today. Summarization: Apple Intelligence can summarize all your notifications.

Apple Intelligence can summarize all your notifications. Genmoji: Apple Watch users can interact with Genmoji figures.

However, these features require an iPhone to work. With watchOS 12, some leakers suggest Apple is going to expand these functions. Here’s what Gurman has written: “The watch doesn’t currently have Apple Intelligence, and that isn’t exactly changing with the upcoming watchOS 12 software. But the company is branding a new set of features as ‘powered by Apple Intelligence’ (even though the device isn’t actually running the AI models directly).”

That said, it’s unclear what features will be “powered by Apple Intelligence.” In addition, we don’t expect a superpowered Apple Watch capable of running Apple Intelligence without an iPhone.

New emoji

New emoji coming to iOS 18. Image source: Unicode/José Adorno for BGR Image source: Unicode/José Adorno for BGR

Apple always adds new emojis during every watchOS cycle. Even though they don’t come with the first major update, the company unveils them during the life cycle of the newest operating system.

Official watchOS 12 download

watchOS 12 hasn’t been officially announced. Therefore, you cannot test it or download its official version.

watchOS 12 beta download

watchOS 12 hasn’t been announced yet. That said, you can’t download its beta version. Once it’s available, make sure you have your developer account enrolled on your device, or you’re part of the Apple Beta Software Program. After that, follow the steps below:

On your iPhone, open the Watch app

Tap on General and Software Update

Tap on Beta Updates and enable watchOS 12 Developer or Public Beta

However, be aware that watchOS beta doesn’t allow downgrading, so you’ll be stuck with this beta until another testing version or the official build is released, as you can’t downgrade to any older versions.

Compatible Apple Watch models

Apple Watch Ultra 2 colors. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With watchOS 11, Apple removed support for three Apple Watch models. It’s unclear if Apple is removing new models. That said, these are the wearables that can run watchOS 11:

Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)

Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)

Apple Watch SE (2022)

Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)

Apple Watch Ultra (2022)

Apple Watch Series 9 (2023)

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (2023)

Apple Watch Series 10 (2024)

In addition to one of the smartwatches above, you must have an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or newer running iOS 18 to fully enjoy an Apple Watch.