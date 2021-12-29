Doctor Strange 2 leak says Marvel will intro a new superhero team we’ve been waiting for

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is easily the most highly-anticipated MCU project of 2022. That’s especially considering what has just happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has only just begun learning what the multiverse is about, foolishly thinking that it might have been his spell that triggered the events in No Way Home. The truth is much bigger than that, however. The current multiverse issues would not be possible without the events in Loki. The best part of Doctor Strange 2 is that it will include amazing cameos in the movie because it’s a multiverse adventure. And the multiverse lets Marvel do whatever it wants. For example, a new report claims Doctor Strange 2 will introduce the Inhumans, on top of all the other crazy cameos. Mind you, some MCU spoilers might follow below.

Marvel’s brand new superheroes

Marvel unveiled a surprising number of MCU Phase 4 titles in late July 2019, including various movies and TV shows. The latter was a new aspect of the MCU, made possible by Disney Plus.

Since then, Marvel has added plenty of additional projects to Phase 4. But it has yet to announce the Avengers 5 sequel that so many fans are waiting for.

We’ve often explained that Marvel has to rebuild the MCU following the events of Endgame. The studio will introduce new heroes and villains and let the audience get to know these characters before we get to massive crossovers like a new Avengers movie.

Kevin Feige has not announced plans concerning the Inhumans so far. But Phase 4 will include plenty of new team-ups. We saw the Eternals earlier this year, and Doctor Strange 2 should introduce the Illuminati. Marvel announced the first Fantastic Four movie and said it plans to make new X-Men projects down the road.

Separately, Marvel started setting up other teams, including the Thunderbolts and Young Avengers. Or better said, Marvel is setting the stage for epic crossovers in the future.

With that in mind, adding the Inhumans to the roster of MCU characters does make sense. And Doctor Strange 2 is the movie to introduce them.

Inhumans debut in Doctor Strange 2

Multiverse of Madness rumors say that the movie will deliver a few fantastic cameos. And that’s what fans expect from a multiverse film.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned to their Spider-Man roles for No Way Home, turning the movie into a massive success. It’s not just the Spider-Man variants who crossed over. We also got five villains from previous Spider-Man movies. Then there were the smaller cameos from Charlie Cox and Tom Hardy.

Various Doctor Strange 2 leaks said earlier this year that characters like Deadpool, Wolverine, Loki, X-Men from the Fox universe, and even Iron Man could appear in Multiverse of Madness. Adding Inhumans to the list seems sensible even if there are no immediate plans to use these heroes in MCU stories.

Sources who are supposedly familiar with the matter informed Fandom Wire that a particular Inhumans member will appear in Doctor Strange 2.

Inhumans leader Black Bolt will debut in the film as a member of the Illuminati group that Doctor Strange runs into. The report notes that Anson Mount will play the character. The same actor starred in the short-lived Inhumans TV show that’s not connected to the MCU.

What’s more interesting about this Doctor Strange 2 Inhumans rumor is that Black Bolt was reportedly in the script before the reshoots. Marvel kicked off a massive run of reshoots a few months ago, after delaying the Multiverse of Madness release. Rumors said that Marvel wanted to fix some problems with the storyline and add more cameos. Then, a recent leak says that Marvel added plenty of cameos in the reshoots.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th, 2022, which gives us almost half a year to wait.