Doctor Strange 2 plot leak reveals X-Men and other crazy cameos

Since early 2020, we’ve seen plenty of Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks and rumors that claimed the sequel will deliver all sorts of cameos. They all made sense no matter how wild, considering the film’s title. Rather than leaving the Multiverse of Madness part secret until we got closer to the film’s launch, Marvel told us the name of the Doctor Strange 2 movie in late July 2019. That’s when Marvel announced the initial films and TV shows that are included in MCU Phase 4.

But as we got closer to the Doctor Strange 2 release, the leaks started making more sense. That includes the cameos that kept appearing in Multiverse of Madness rumors. This is because Marvel completed principal photography in the first part of 2021, with extensive reshoots having just recently wrapped. With that in mind, we have a brand new Doctor Strange 2 plot leak that does more than just list the amazing cameos. It actually tells us what these beloved Marvel characters will be doing in Multiverse of Madness. With that in mind, we’ll warn you that massive spoilers might follow below.

The pre-reshoots Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks

Most of the Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks and rumors that we saw said almost nothing about the purpose of the movie’s many cameos. One of these leaks dates back to mid-October 2021, which is before the Multiverse of Madness reshoots. It’s one of the notable extensive plot leaks that mention several exciting cameos for Doctor Strange 2.

It’s not just Avengers and X-Men from other realities that will delight us in Multiverse of Madness. We’re also going to get variants of the protagonists. The trailer gives us at least one of them, a Supreme or Evil Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) variant. Also, the trailer might contain a Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) variant as well.

The leak mentioned Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter (Hailey Atwell), Monica Rambeau’s Captain Marvel (Teyonah Parris), and an uncredited Balder the Brave. Rintrah (uncredited) also appeared in these leaks, and the first trailer does give us a look at a minotaur fighting at Kamar-Taj.

Rumors said the recent reshoots served two purposes. First of all, Marvel wanted to fix the Multiverse of Madness plot issues that were identified during test screenings. Secondly, they wanted to add more cameos that fans will love.

Rumors that followed these Doctor Strange 2 developments listed several additional cameos. Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), and Iron Man (uncredited) have appeared in various leaks so far.

Image source: Marvel Studios

Multiverse of Madness cameo scenes detailed

This brings us to the newest Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks that come courtesy of the moderators of the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit. They combined two leaks that reveal Doctor Strange 2 plot details from two distinct sources.

One of the sources who might have a direct connection to Marvel apparently revealed that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will team up with a good version of Kaecillius (Mads Mikkelsen). Strange will also portal in Emil Blonsky (Tom Roth) to protect an incapacitated Wong (Benedict Wong). A Kang (Jonathan Majors) version will supposedly show up as well.

It’s the second source that delivered a more detailed plot leak. But this one comes from a first-time leaker that the mods could not verify.

This new Doctor Strange 2 plot leak paints the same overall picture. It’s Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) who will be the film’s main villain, as she’s looking to navigate the multiverse to find her children from WandaVision. But it’s actually the demonic monster Shuma-Gorath who will control Wanda through the Darkhold, according to this leak.

Image source: Marvel Studios

The detailed Doctor Strange 2 plot leak

Unlike other Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks, this one is full of exciting cameo spoilers.

Strange, Wanda, and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) will witness a man surviving a car crash in one universe. This prompts the TVA to intervene, and the three follow the agents back to the headquarters. This is where they’ll meet Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson). These two will explain what Sylvie did to the multiverse.

Captain Carter will fight Hydra soldiers in a different universe, just as Wanda reveals her true colors. Strange engages the Scarlet Witch, but he almost gets killed. Captain Carter saves his life, with Chavez escaping. Wanda follows the powerful teen, just as Strange learns of The Illuminati. This is where the Doctor Strange 2 plot leak gets very interesting, as we learn their identities.

The Illuminati come from various universes. The list includes one of Fox’s Mr. Fantastic (Ioan Gruffudd) and Supreme Mordo. Patrick Stewart’s Professor X is another. A Tony Stark variant will help them track down Wanda, with Tom Cruise playing this version of Iron Man. That’s a long shot, to say the least, but it would be amazing.

Image source: Marvel Studios

The Illuminati are key to helping Doctor Strange

Elsewhere, Wanda chasing Chavez leads to a world where Deadpool is torturing a gangster. Deadpool tries to protect Chavez, but Wanda is too strong for him. It’s in this fight that Chavez creates multiple multiverse portals. Deadpool falls through one of them. Of course, he would.

As Wanda corners Chavez in a different universe, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) intervenes to save her. This is supposedly when Wanda kills The Watcher.

Wanda almost catches Chavez in a different reality where Steve Rogers is president. That’s where the Illuminati decide to intervene and fight Wanda. The Doctor Strange 2 plot leak claims it’s in this fight that Wanda shows them what she wants out of this — a life with Vision and her children.

It’s with Professor X’s help that Wanda finds her true self after the heroes realize Shuma-Gorath has been manipulating her through the Darkhold.

The Illuminati can’t defeat the monster, but Wanda uses all her might to do it. Strange realizes what Wanda is about to do and warns her not to use a specific power. But the Scarlet Witch will sacrifice herself to beat the demonic monster.

Upon their return to the main timeline, Strange sees Billy and Tommy in a pizzeria. Wanda’s sons have their abilities from WandaVision, but they have no idea how they got there. Once he sees them, Strange believes that Wanda might be alive somewhere in the multiverse.

As with other Doctor Strange 2 plot leaks, there’s no telling if any of it is accurate. But you can read it in full at this link.