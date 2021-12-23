Multiverse of Madness plot leaks again, matching previous Doctor Strange 2 leaks

Now that Spider-Man: No Way Home has come out, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next big Marvel movie to look forward to. Marvel delayed the release to early May a few months ago, and we then learned the studio was conducting massive reshoots. Rumors claimed Marvel needed to fix story problems identified during test screenings. On top of that, Marvel wanted to add more cameos to the Doctor Strange sequel. A recent leak gave us an idea of which surprise MCU characters to expect in Multiverse of Madness. But that’s not the only interesting Doctor Strange leak out there. There’s a new Multiverse of Madness plot leak floating around that contains plenty of details about the upcoming Doctor Strange 2.

Before we go any further, you should know that big Multiverse of Madness spoilers might follow below. If you don’t want to know about all of the speculation that precedes big MCU releases, you’ll want to avoid the following plot leak.

The original Doctor Strange 2 plot leak

It was in mid-October when we stumbled upon two Multiverse of Madness plot leaks that offered similar information. One came from a Redditor who garnered some notoriety on the platform for the various MCU details she provided, which turned out to be accurate. A different version of the Doctor Strange 2 leak made its way to Imgur after being posted and deleted on Reddit a while ago.

The two Multiverse of Madness plot leaks painted the same overall picture. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) would be on the run and/or defense for most of the movie. The big villain will want to capture Chavez and wield her powers for personal gains. Chavez can portal between universes like sorcerers portal between various places in the same reality.

The leak said a fake Shuma Gorath villain will appear early in Multiverse of Madness. But it would be the film’s big villain that’s controlling the octopus-like monster.

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) will be the film’s main antagonist, blinded by her desire to save the children she had in her imaginary world in WandaVision. That’s what both plot leaks said, seemingly confirming early 2020 rumors. Those Doctor Strange 2 rumors claimed Marvel wanted to turn Wanda into a full-blown villain.

Wanda will stop at nothing to achieve her goal, using powerful dark magic from the Darkhold that she captured at the end of WandaVision. As a result, Wanda will kill various characters across the multiverse. The list of victims would include the primary reality’s Mordo and Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in a different reality.

Image source: Sony

The brand new Multiverse of Madness plot leak

The new plot leak is incredibly detailed and comes courtesy of an Instagram account from Portugal. The person behind the account posted the information online on November 19th, more than a month after the previous leaks. But it’s only recently that Marvel fans discovered it and translated it in full, You’ll find this Multiverse of Madness plot leak at this link, but it might always disappear.

The leak offers the same general broad strokes but provides more context for the action. Wanda is still running after America Chavez to get her powers. The action flows similarly to the previous Multiverse of Madness plot leaks. But there seems to be a significant difference between these leaks. It might be Shuma Gorath that will turn out to be the film’s main villain.

A version of the demonic entity will appear early in the movie, with Wong and Strange disposing of it. But the leak says Shuma Gorath uses Wanda to get to America Chavez. The scary Scarlet Witch will still kill several characters. Again, this reality’s Mordo and the Professor X leading the Illuminati in a different universe will die after facing off against Wanda.

Ultimately, Wanda will see that somebody else had manipulated her and help her fellow Avengers defeat Shuma. Toy leaks did hint that Shuma Gorath will be a villain in Doctor Strange 2. But others offered a different name for a similarly scary monster, Gargantos. The film’s first trailer also gives us a look at a one-eyed, tentacled villain.

Image source: Marvel Studios

Is any of it real?

This Multiverse of Madness plot leak certainly sounds plausible, and it’s worth a full read. But there’s no way to guarantee its accuracy. For starters, the leak is more than a month old. Marvel worked on massive reshoots during that time, so it might have changed the plot significantly.

Also, the person who wrote the leak originally might have repurposed information from the previous Multiverse of Madness plot leaks.

But what’s interesting about this leak is that it tells us that Wong is the Sorcerer Supreme in the main MCU timeline. Strange is his assistant. That’s a detail we only learned a few days ago from No Way Home. This Multiverse of Madness plot leak predates the Spider-Man movie release by almost a month.

The leak also tells us that the movie happens about 14 months after the events in WandaVision. We know that Wanda created her fake world some three weeks after the final battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. The Avengers Compound battle happened in October 2023, with WandaVision events taking place in late October and early November 2023.

If this Multiverse of Madness plot leak is based on accurate information, then Doctor Strange 2 will take place in January or February 2025. That’s a few months after No Way Home, which happens after Halloween 2024, but before Christmas 2024, when Hawkeye takes place.

Finally, the plot leak says Multiverse of Madness will feature a Loki (Tom Hiddleston) cameo. It also says Peter Parker and Agatha Harkness are also mentioned in the movie. Also, the film has two-post credits scenes, but the plot leak doesn’t detail them. The mid-October leaks did tackle those scenes.