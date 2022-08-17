Loki season 2’s surprise villain might have leaked

A leaker posted exciting claims about Loki season 2 a few days ago, saying the show will introduce a mind-blowing villain next year that will “break the internet”. The insider said that Marvel might have cast a “super huge actor” for the role, without revealing the Loki season 2 villain’s name or the actor’s identity.

The leaker is now back with names for both the star who might play the character and the identity of this Marvel villain. Before we look at it, I’ll warn you that massive spoilers might follow below.

It goes without saying that Kang (Jonathan Majors) will be one of the villains of Loki 2. It’s how season 1 ended. The somewhat good and mildly crazy variant of Kang is now gone. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) fought Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to kill He Who Remains. And she unleashed the multiverse as she got rid of the man who orchestrated everything in the Sacred Timeline.

Loki landed in a different TVA at the end of the finale and discovered the organization’s new leader. That’s the different Kang variant, one who we expect to be a villain in season 2.

We will see a fully evil variant of Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next February. That’s several months before the new season of Loki hits Disney Plus.

It’s unclear whether the two Kangs are one and the same. But considering how the Multiverse Saga ends, it makes sense for Marvel to give us the evil Kang who the Avengers will face in Avengers 5 and 6.

Who is the mysterious Loki season 2 villain?

The nature of the Loki story implies that we could see other villains, especially ones who are connected to Kang. After all, we thought that Sylvie was the show’s villain at first. And that’s where the mysterious character and actor leak comes in.

After Marvel insider CineStealth made the wild Loki 2 villain claims, a different insider’s Twitter account got hacked. Whoever posted information on that account for a brief time claimed that season 2 will introduce the Squadron Supreme, featuring Henry Cavill as Hyperion. That appeared to be a fake claim when Redditors first spotted it.

I was privately tipped off about Cavill as Hyperion by a couple other leakers within the last month. But I only first heard it mentioned by my own source this week. They didn't go so far as to say it was 100% a done deal; just that *at least* some form of talks went down. https://t.co/dDOtsiyE4J — CineStealth 🔍 (@cinestealth) August 15, 2022

But, separately, CineStealth dropped the bomb that he was indeed referring to Cavill playing Hyperion. It’s not a done deal, but talks between Marvel and Cavill supposedly took place.

If true, that’s an incredible development for Loki season 2. But also for the collection of villains that Marvel is putting together. The Squadron Supreme could be the kind of villain team that the Avengers have to face down the road while fighting Kang.

From what I gather, Loki S2 will introduce Squadron Supreme as a The Boys-style riff on the Justice League from another timeline. Arrogant, evil analogues for Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, etc… but they end up working for/with Kang as his muscle in Kang Dynasty. https://t.co/4MXAA06vHh — CineStealth 🔍 (@cinestealth) August 15, 2022

Even if the Cavill casting isn’t true, Marvel might choose to bring the Squadron Supreme into the MCU so that we can meet them before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty arrives.

A different leak said recently that Cavill might be talking to Marvel about playing Reed Richards.

