Loki season 2 secret D23 Expo trailer leaks online

Loki season 2 was one of the many shows discussed at Disney’s D23 Expo a few weeks ago, with Marvel revealing additional details about the show and sharing the first teaser trailer with the audience. Kevin Feige explained that the events in Loki 2 pick up right after season 1, with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) trying to figure things out after the devastating season 1 finale.

Feige further explained that Loki 2 will connect to the whole Multiverse Saga, which makes sense. After all, season 1 kicked off all the multiversal events in Phase 4 that will lead to Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel has yet to release the teaser trailer online. But someone posted a version of the clip on social media, and you can find it on social media. Mind you, some spoilers will follow.

When will Loki season 2 stream on Disney Plus?

Marvel revealed at Comic-Con 2022 that Loki season 2 will hit Disney Plus in summer 2023. We never got a release date for Loki 2 during the panel, however.

Loki 2 will be part of the MCU Phase 5 which starts with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17th, 2023. Both of these shows will feature Kang (Jonathan Majors), as Marvel starts showing us more of the villain who will face the Avengers soon.

Marvel brought Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and Mobius (Owen Wilson) to D23 to tease the show. But the studio never revealed the release date for season 2. The teaser trailer that played during the event also offers the same “summer 2023” release date for Loki 2.

But Marvel did introduce another essential addition to the Loki cast. Ke Huy Quan will appear in season 2 in an undisclosed role. And the actor might appear briefly in the trailer that just leaked.

As expected with leaked Marvel trailers, it was recorded with a phone during the D23 Expo Marvel panel. As a result, the image and audio aren’t quite perfect. But the quality is good enough to figure out what’s happening in the Loki 2 trailer.

The leaked D23 Expo Loki 2 teaser trailer

We’re looking at a monologue from the God of Mischief, with little interjections from Mobius (Owen Wilson).

“This is going to sound strange,” Loki starts explaining to someone. “I’ve been pulled through time. And I saw terrible, awful things.”

“This is about everything,” he continues. “And there’s nothing this time between this world and utter destruction. War is on its way.”

That’s obvious foreshadowing for Secret Wars, where we’ll see Kang battle the Avengers.

As for the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Loki 2 teaser trailer has a tag at the end, a conversation between Mobius and Loki similar to what we saw in season 1. As the D23 Expo audience is already applauding and cheering by this point, we don’t hear the start of the dialogue. We do hear Mobius asking Loki: “Who said you were?”

That’s when Loki starts enumerating Avengers, and Avengers-connected characters. “Iron Man. Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Phil Coulson. Thanos, Nick Fury. My father, my brother. Miss minutes. You.”

Also, like the first season, Loki 2 will feature various Loki variants, and I’m not just talking about Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who shows up in the teaser briefly.

Loki might be explaining the mess he’s in to another Loki variant that looks like him early in the trailer.

As for the show’s other regulars, we get to see all of them. Sylvie, Gugu Matha-Raw’s Ravonna, Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15, and Eugene Cordero’s Casey appear in the trailer. Moreover, we do see a statue of Kang, an ominous apparition. But Jonathan Majors isn’t in the trailer.

You’ll find the Loki season 2 trailer on social media, with a TikTok account having posted it initially. But don’t be surprised if you can’t find the original, as Marvel will surely remove copies of the clip.

