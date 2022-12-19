Disney Plus offers an early sneak peek at Loki season 2

Now that 2022 is coming to a close, all of the TV networks and streaming services have begun to hype up their big new releases for 2023. Marvel fans are undoubtedly excited to see what Marvel Studios has in store for Disney Plus in 2023, as Phase 5 of the MCU will feature at least five new shows and two seasons of returning shows. That includes Loki season 2, and this week, we got our first sneak peek of the upcoming episodes courtesy of Disney Plus.

On Monday, Disney Plus published a video on YouTube, narrated by Tom Hiddleston, previewing the slate of shows and movies coming to the streaming service in 2023. The preview video gives us our first look at Loki season 2, which doesn’t have a release date yet. All we know is that it’s slated to start streaming at some point in mid-2023.

Unsurprisingly, the short clips of Loki season 2 don’t reveal much about the plot.

At the beginning of the short video, we see Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) on a couch, looking rather devastated, while listening to something on a pair of headphones. Later in the video, we get a few glimpses of Loki himself. The only line of dialogue we hear comes from Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), who is flanked by three Lokis, all wearing tuxedos. “Little over the top, don’t you think?” he asks. Finally, we see Loki plummeting through a city as the video ends.

It’s worth pointing out that Marvel has already shared a trailer for Loki season 2, but only with the crowd in attendance at D23 Expo in September. You can read more about it here, but it seems like the second season will deal with the fallout of He Who Remains’ death in the lead-up to The Kang Dynasty. Other than that, the plot remains a mystery.