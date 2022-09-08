Jodie Comer might be the Fanastic Four’s new Invisible Woman

Marvel should reveal the Fantastic Four cast and director at D23 Expo this weekend. That’s what many rumors suggest, and we’ve seen plenty of reports detailing Marvel’s casting efforts. But the speculation doesn’t only involve who will play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic. We also saw reports detailing Marvel’s potential Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman in the Fantastic Four.

Contrary to the wishes of plenty of fans, Emily Blunt isn’t on the list. But we did see a couple of reports mentioning the same actress. And now there’s a third report that says Jodie Comer might be Marvel’s new Invisible Woman. Some spoilers might follow below.

A leak in late August claimed that Jodie Comer was in the running for the Invisible Woman role. That leak promptly vanished from the internet, and we have no idea whether it was accurate. But it contained the following names: Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Phillipa Soo, Jodie Comer, Saoirse Ronan, and Vanessa Kirby.

Then, a few days later, we saw a different leak claiming that Marvel is about to add seven actors to the MCU. Jodie Comer and Daisy Edgar-Jones made the list, prompting us to speculate that either actress might play Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

Unlike the first leak, this report did not provide titles next to the actors.

The new Fantastic Four Invisible Woman leak

This brings us to John Campea’s latest report ahead of D23. He said on YouTube that he thinks that Jodie Comer might indeed be Marvel’s choice for Invisible Woman. He admitted that Marvel might reveal that Emily Blunt is the Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm come this weekend. That anything is possible. But he explained there’s a strong case for Jodie Comer playing the next Invisible Woman.

The YouTuber revealed that he first heard Comer’s name thrown around about two months ago. But he had no idea what to make of it until he heard from separate sources more recently that the actress might indeed get this highly coveted Fantastic Four part.

There’s no denying that Jodie Comer is an incredible candidate for the Invisible Woman. She was absolutely fabulous in Killing Eve. Since then, we have seen it in Free Guy and The Last Duel, and she’s easily a highlight for both movies.

It’ll certainly be exciting to see what she can do with such a massive challenge as a Fantastic Four reboot. Not to mention that it’ll be interesting to see who her Invisible Woman is paired with.

John Krasinski might have played Reeds in Multiverse of Madness, but he also died in the Doctor Strange 2 sequel. That wasn’t the MCU’s primary Mister Fantastic variant.

Marvel’s D23 Expo announcements will drop this weekend, and hopefully, we’ll meet the Fantastic Four cast in the process.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.