The 83 best shows on Hulu to watch right now (September 2022)

Hulu has so many shows to choose from that span nearly every genre. Emmy-nominated Hulu Original series like Pam & Tommy, Dopesick, Only Murders in the Building, as well as many more award-winning shows.

Majority-owned by The Walt Disney Company, this over-the-top-media service (OTT) platform became instantly popular and has more than 45 million paid subscribers today. Having partnerships with networks like ABC and FX means Hulu’s content range includes top titles like The Americans, Abbott Elementary, and What We Do In the Shadows.

Here are some of the best Hulu shows to watch and their ratings for September 2022.

Pam & Tommy (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Stars: Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen

Created by: Robert D. Siegel

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Dark comedy, Crime, Drama

Pam & Tommy is a Hulu show based on the marriage between Pamela Anderson and her now ex-husband Tommy Lee (the drummer of the heavy metal band known as Mötley Crüe, formed in 1981). The show puts particular emphasis on the theft and illegal distribution of an infamous sex tape the couple recorded during their honeymoon. Lily James and Sebastian Stan star as Anderson and Lee respectively during the period the unauthorized sex tape was made public.

It’s as much a story about a celebrity couple in the ’90s as it is about society’s interest in their personal lives. At the heart of their clamorous relationship is the story of the unauthorized release of their sex tape, which sets off a cultural obsession that has since shifted from VHS tapes and VCRs to digital and social media.

The series development was announced in 2018, with James Franco attached to direct the miniseries and play Lee. In December 2020, Hulu gave a series order, casting James to play Anderson and Stan to replace Franco following the latter’s departure from the project. Casting announcements were made throughout 2021, and filming took place in Los Angeles between April and July 2021.

The miniseries generally received positive reviews from critics with praises towards the cast performances. It received ten Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series and acting nominations for James, Stan, and Rogen.

The Americans (2013)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Stars: Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Holly Taylor, Keidrich Sellati

Created by: Joe Weisberg

Number of seasons: 6

Genre: Crime Drama, Thriller

The Americans is one of the best shows on Hulu. This FX series stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as Elizabeth and Philip Jennings, two Soviet KGB Intelligence officers who pose as American suburban dwellers living with their two kids outside Washington and befriend FBI agent Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich).

The spy drama was universally praised for its writing, characters, and acting. Set in the ’80s, it covers stories surrounding the aftermath of the inauguration of President Ronald Reagan in January 1981. It concluded in December 1987, shortly before the United States and Soviet Union leaders signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The show was created by Joe Weisberg, a former CIA officer, which also added to its sense of realism.

The Americans premiered in the United States on January 30, 2013, and concluded on May 30, 2018, after six seasons. It won four Emmy awards during its six-season run, and it’s also known for having one of the best series finales of all time. Some critics have named it as being among the favorite TV dramas. It’s worth a watch even years after the show concluded its run.

What We Do in the Shadows (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Stars: Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry

Created by: Jemaine Clement

Number of seasons: 4

Genre: Comedy, Horror

What We Do in the Shadows isn’t just a regular vampire drama. It is a mockumentary comedy that presents the idea of vampires living among us and going about daily activities. Four vampires live as roommates and all have their quirks. The leader is fond of useless house meetings while another drowns in pornography, and two others are having a “secret” affair. What We Do in the Shadows is one of the best television comedies currently and one of the best shows on Hulu.

This series premiered on March 27, 2019, on FX. The television series in the franchise is based on the 2014 film of the same name written by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. This series also highlights vampires interacting in society with other supernatural beings.

It has been critically acclaimed, particularly for its cast, character development, and writing. It’s been nominated for 17 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding comedy series in 2020 and 2022. Critics call it “delightfully absurd” and “ridiculously fun.”

Only Murders in the Building (2021)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Stars: Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez

Created by: Steve Martin and John Hoffman

Number of seasons: 2

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Mystery

This comedy-crime-farce hybrid follows a trio of neighbors, Steve Martin (also co-creator of the show), Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, who come together because of an obsessive passion for true crime.

After a suspicious death in their wealthy Upper West Side apartment building in the first season, the three neighbors start a podcast about their investigation. In Only Murders’ second season, which premiered in June 2022, the trio becomes suspects in the bloody murder of another building resident. The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, the performances, and the chemistry among the lead performers. The series has already been renewed for a third season. Only Murders in the Building focuses on one murder per season, and it is one of the best Hulu shows for its mixture of crime and comedy.

Dopesick (2021)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Stars: Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson, Will Poulter

Created by: Danny Strong

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Drama

Dopesick is an American miniseries created for Hulu. This Hulu show is based on a non-fiction book of the same name, Beth Macy’s Dopesick: Dealers, Doctor and the Drug Company That Addicted America. Dopesick looks at the beginning of the opioid crisis in America and how badly it affected people as well as the DEA’s pursuit of the truth. This miniseries premiered on October 13, 2021, and ended on November 17, 2021, after eight episodes.

The series received mostly positive reviews from critics, with particular praise for the performances of the cast, most notably those of Kaitlyn Dever and Michael Keaton. At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, the series received fourteen nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and acting nominations for Keaton, Dever, Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Mare Winningham. In addition, Keaton also won as Lead Actor – Miniseries or TV Film at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, 74th Emmy Awards, and 12th Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

The Handmaid’s Tale (2017)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Stars: Elizabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd

Created by: Bruce Miller

Number of seasons: 4

Genre: Tragedy, Sci-fi, Fantasy fiction, Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on a famous 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood. The plot features dystopia following the second American Civil War wherein totalitarian society subjects fertile women dubbed “Handmaids” into child-bearing slavery.

This show first aired on April 26, 2017, and still runs presently. The fifth season is set to premiere on September 14, 2022. The Handmaid’s Tale has won numerous awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama, and it is one of the best shows on Hulu. The Handmaid’s Tale is the first show produced by Hulu to win a major award and the first series on a streaming service to win an Emmy for Outstanding Series.

American Horror Story (2011)

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Stars: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Jessica Lange, Lily Rabe, Taissa Farmiga

Created by: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk

Number of seasons: 10

Genre: Horror

American Horror Story is an American anthology series for the cable network FX. Each series is conceived as a self-contained miniseries, describing a different set of characters in the same fictional universe.

The first season centers on a family that moves into a house haunted by its former occupants. The second season focuses on the workers of an institution for the criminally insane. Then, the third season centers on a coven of witches battling against those who wish to destroy them.

Furthermore, the fourth season describes an American freak show and its struggle for survival. Unlike the previous seasons, the fifth season focuses on the guests and staff of a supernatural hotel. In contrast, the sixth season describes an isolated farmhouse haunted by the deceased Roanoke Colony. The seventh season centers on a cult terrorizing residents after the 2016 US presidential election.

Also, the eighth season features the fight between witches of the coven and the antichrist to prevent the apocalypse. The second to the last season chronicles the staff of a reopening summer camp after a massacre 14 years prior. And the most reason season focuses on a family in the first part, and the second part features a group of camping students who find themselves in a conspiracy involving the extraterrestrials of Asylum.

This series has drawn consistently high ratings on FX Network and has been well received by critics.

Castle Rock (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Stars: Bill Skarsgård, Lizzy Caplan, Melanie Lynskey, André Holland, Jane Levy, Tim Robbins, Elsie Fisher

Created by: Sam Shaw, Dustin Thomason

Number of seasons: 2

Genre: Mystery, Drama

Castle Rock is a psychological horror TV series inspired by the characters, settings, and themes of the stories created by Stephen King in the fictional town of Castle Rock. The series premiered on July 25, 2018, on Hulu. It was created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason and featured many talented cast members.

In Castle Rock, there are several elements from King’s storytelling all weaved into one. However, the Hulu Original did not last beyond two seasons. Still, both seasons were praised for the “meticulously crafty mystery,” making them a must-watch for any fan of King’s works, further solidifying his status as the “King of Horror.”

Candy (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Stars: Jessica Biel, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons, Jason Ritter

Created by: Robin Veith, Nick Antosca

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Crime, Drama

This five-episode miniseries describes a Texas housewife, Candy Montgomery, who brutally murdered her best friend, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey), with a three-foot ax and was infamously found not guilty. Montgomery later claimed it was self-defense based on an affair with Betty’s husband. This drama is set in the 1980s and is based on a true American crime story. It stars Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery.

The show premiered on Hulu on May 9, 2022, with a new episode every night for five consecutive nights until May 13. While early reviews were mixed, the performances of the two leads wereuniversally praised.

PEN15 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8/10.

Stars: Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Mutsuko Erskine

Created by: Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle

Number of seasons: 2

Genre: Cringe comedy

When PEN15 premiered in 2019, it got a lot of attention for its big gimmick. Co-creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle star as 13-year-old middle school versions of themselves, allowing the series to address topics and situations many would consider taboo if performed by younger lead actors.

The two find themselves in hormone-fueled incidents involving masturbation and AOL Instant Messenger, not to mention everyday encounters with parents, principals, and the kind of insult-spewing by preteens you can expect to find at any middle school. It’s all served with a heavy dose of 90s-inspired nostalgia, meaning if the show’s no-holds-barred look at adolescence isn’t enough, the constant references to Spice Girls will be.

The show premiered on February 8, 2019, on Hulu. The two main characters of this show, who were both 31 years old at the start of season one, describe how the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.

Every TV show wants to make you feel something, but PEN15 burrows down inside you, sticks to your bones, and makes sure you never forget the things it shows you, much like adolescence. PEN15 is a must-watch TV series and one of the best shows on Hulu.

Rick and Morty (2013)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10.

Stars: Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammar, Sarah Chalke

Created by: Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland

Number of seasons: 5

Genre: Comedy, Animation, Sci-fi, Fantasy, Adventure

Rick and Morty is an adult animated science fiction sitcom. The series follows the misadventures of cynical mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his good-hearted, but fretful, 14-year-old grandson, Morty Smith, who split their time between domestic life and interdimensional adventures.

The Adult Swim series is chock full of biting satire and clever humor and has garnered a cult following in the wake of its successful and highly-acclaimed first season. The basic premise centers on Rick and Morty’s dangerous quests and various schemes across space and time.

The show is undoubtedly one of the best animation shows you can watch on Hulu. However, a sixth season was confirmed as part of a long-term deal in May 2018 that ordered 70 new episodes over an unspecified number of seasons and is set to premiere on September 4, 2022.

Queens (2021)

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10.

Stars: Brandy Norwood, Naturi Naughton, Eve J. Cooper, Pepi Sonuga, Nadine Valazquez.

Created by: Zahir McGhee

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Drama, Musical

Queens is an American musical drama series that premiered on October 19, 2021, on ABC. The concept of the attempted comeback is nothing new. This musical drama explores it from the perspective of a once-popular group of female hip-hop innovators who decide to reunite after several decades and reclaim their fame as a girl group. In their 40s, however, with a music industry and genre that looks nothing like it did in the ’90s, the “Nasty Bitches” are in for a wild ride. But will the former megastars, also known as Professor Sex (Eve J. Cooper), Butter Pecan (Nadine Valazquez), Jill Da Thrill (Naturi Naughton), and Xplicit Lyrics (Brandy Norwood), manage to achieve this ambitious goal? In May 2022, the series was canceled after one season.

The Bear (2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Stars: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott

Created by: Christopher Storer

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Drama

From FX, the drama hails from Christopher Storer, who has executive produced and directed successful TV shows like Ramy and films like Eighth Grade. The Bear is an American drama television that premiered on FX on Hulu on June 23, 2022.

A young chef from the world of fine dining comes home to Chicago to run his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop. Chef Carmen (Jeremy Allen White) has no idea what he was in for. Not only is he dealing with the grief of family loss, but he is also trying to navigate a professional world completely different from the one he knows, including a slapped-together team of employees and the challenges of running a small business.

The Bear is high on the list of the year’s best new shows. On July 14, 2022, it was renewed for a second season.

Solar Opposites (2020)

IMDb Rating: 8/10.

Stars: Justin Roiland, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, Thomas Middleditch

Created by: Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan

Number of seasons: 3

Genre: Sci-fi, Animated sitcom

Solar Opposites is here to own the 2020s just like the 90s had The Simpsons, and the 2000s had Family Guy. After a group of aliens from another planet (Shlorp), clearly better than Earth at first glance, crash-landed, they are forced to create a new life in Central America.

This almost half-hour comedy series is an original Hulu animated sitcom from the creators of Rick and Morty, which has a solid 97% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Solar Opposites describes how the family of aliens live among humans while they wait for the right time to take over Earth. It dives into their different perceptions about human behavior and what is right versus what is wrong. Currently at three seasons, Solar Opposites has been a hit for Hulu and one of the best shows on Hulu.

Reservation Dogs (2021)

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Stars: K. Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis

Created by: Sterling Harjo, Taika Waititi

Number of seasons: 2

Genre: Comedy-drama, Crime, Teen drama

Reservation Dogs is a chill hangout comedy-drama about friends getting into scrapes. The series centers around four Native American teens living on a reservation in rural Oklahoma. They set their sights on moving to a wonderful and exotic place they know as California. These teens are willing to do anything to escape Oklahoma, so they steal trucks and cause trouble, landing in a turf war with an intimidating gang. But when a rival gang shows up in town, the boys find themselves fighting crime as much as they are committing it.

Having premiered in early August 2021, and with a second season now streaming, the series has received rave reviews. With an almost perfect 98% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes rating, critics say it’s a ‘low-key comedy that deftly captures the malaise of youth and real-life.’ However, this show is no doubt one of the best comedy-drama shows you can catch on Hulu.

Abbott Elementary (2021)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Stars: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter

Created by: Quinta Brunson

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Comedy, Mockumentary

Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy delivered in mockumentary style reminiscent of Parks and Recreation. However, it is written by Quinta Brunson, and this is one of the best new broadcast shows of the season. Moreover, the story follows a group of passionate teachers working in an underfunded public school and its tone-deaf principal (Janelle James). The star character, played by Quinta Brunson, and her colleagues are determined to help their students succeed against all odds. The show, which you can catch on Hulu thanks to the partnership with ABC, calls attention to the reality of underfunded schools in America’s inner cities.

Cowboy Bebop (1998)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Stars: Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka, Megumi Hayashibara

Created by: Hajime Yatate

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Animation, Sci-fi

This anime series follows the futuristic misadventures and tragedies of an easygoing bounty hunter and his partners. The spaceship Bebop, captained by Spike Spiegel (Kôichi Yamadera), travels through the galaxy in 2071. This jazz-infused neo-noir is packed full of blockbuster action and features excellent world-building. The show is another great animated show to catch on Hulu with no regrets.

Spy x Family (2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Stars: Takuya Eguchi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Saori Hayami

Created by: Tatsuya Endo

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Animation

This anime is one of the best on Hulu, and it is based on the manga by Tatsuya Endo. It follows a spy, an assassin, and a telepath who come together to create a fake family. With their varied skill sets, these secret agents make an action-packed team. Spy x Family is a great place to start if you’re looking to start your anime journey.

Atlanta (2016)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Stars: Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz

Created by: Donald Glover

Number of seasons: 4

Genre: Comedy, Drama

The show follows college dropout Earn (Donald Glover), who takes up managing his rapper cousin, Alfred, who goes by the stage name Paper Boi. The ensemble cast includes Darius (Lakeith Stanfield), Alfred’s best friend and Van (Zazie Beetz), the mother of Earn’s daughter. However, there doesn’t seem to be a constant leitmotif; episodes often slither into various themes. But the entire scenes feel anthologized, making the show feel like a collection of short films. Also, Atlanta has some of the most brutal examinations of divisive cultural and societal issues.

The Orville (2017)

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Stars: Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald

Created by: Seth MacFarlane

Number of seasons: 3

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville is a science fiction show set 400 years in the future. It follows the adventures of the U.S.S Orville and its crew of space explorers as they encounter the curiosities of outer space. The crew is also navigating personal relationships as well as their complicated lives. Moreover, the show is packed with the usual Seth MacFarlane humor, parodies, and pop culture references.

Also, the ensemble series stars MacFarlane as the ship’s Captain, Ed Mercer, and Adrianne Palicki as his ex-wife, who’s assigned as his first officer. Additional cast members include Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, and J Lee.

The show is undoubtedly one of the best sci-fi shows you can find on Hulu.

How I Met Your Father (2021)

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Stars: Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa

Created by: Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Fans of How I Met Your Mother should consider giving this a watch. How I Met Your Father is similarly delivered in the same style as its predecessor. However, every episode begins with Sophie (Kim Cattrall) telling her son how she met and fell in love with his father. But the show follows the younger Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friends Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma) as they navigate life and the modern-day dating world.

Harlots (2017)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Stars: Samantha Morton, Lesley Manville, Jessica Brown Findlay, Liv Tyler, Alfie Allen

Created by: Alison Newman, Moira Buffini

Number of seasons: 3

Genre: Drama

Set in 18th-century London, this drama follows Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton), a brothel owner and mother to two daughters, Charlotte and Lucy. When Margaret’s business is attacked by Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), a ruthless rival madam, she puts everything on the line to protect her business. This Hulu show is a must-watch if you’re a fan of historical dramas.

Veronica Mars (2004)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Stars: Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Tessa Thompson, Amanda Seyfried

Created by: Rob Thomas

Number of seasons: 4

Genre: Mystery, Teen drama

Veronica Mars is a masterful fusion of dark private detective noir and young adult drama. The Hulu show explores issues such as depression, addiction, and abuse instead of the usual teen drama tropes. At the same time, Veronica Mars was Kristen Bell’s introduction to the Hollywood scene, starring the newbie as the title character. She plays a high school student who helps her private investigator dad dig into the lives of members of high society. Also, Veronica Mars can be described as the peculiar coming-of-age story of a quick-witted young woman. The show got cut in its fourth and final season, much to the enragement of fans.

Love, Victor (2020)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Stars: Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding

Created by: Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger

Number of seasons: 3

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Love, Victor is set in the same world as the popular coming-out movie, Love, Simon which starred Nick Robinson as the title character. The Hulu show follows Victor, a student at Creekwood High School, as he navigates a new school, explores his sexual orientation, and deals with his Catholic family.

The Girl From Plainville (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Stars: Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox

Created by: Liz Hannah, Patrick Macmanus

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Biography, True Crime, Drama

The true crime genre has experienced an upsurge in the past decade. Michelle Carter’s “texting-suicide” case got much more attention than most true crime stories. 18-year-old Conrad Roy III (Colton Ryan) had struggled with mental health issues and suicidal thoughts before meeting Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning). This show tells the true story of Michelle Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III, the events leading up to his death, and her conviction for involuntary manslaughter. While critical reviews were mixed, the early reviews applaud the skillful handling of the subject matter and describe Fanning and Ryan as great character actors.

Under The Banner of Heaven (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Stars: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Daisy Edgar-Jones

Created by: Dustin Lance Black

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

The show stars Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre, a devout Mormon whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder. The series, inspired by John Krakauer’s 2003 true crime book, follows the investigation of the 1984 murder of Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby in suburban Utah. The investigation reveals secrets about the Latter-Day Saints’ origins and the violent consequences of unyielding faith.

Sasquatch (2021)

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Stars: David Holthouse, Christopher Dienstag

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: True crime

Sasquatch is one of the best true crime stories on Hulu. The show follows investigative journalist David Holthouse as he attempts to solve a twenty-five-year-old triple homicide alleged to be the doing of a mythical creature. It has received a lot of praise for its animated recreations, pacing, and atmosphere.

The Great (2020)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Stars: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Sebastian de Souza, Charity Wakefield

Created by: Tony McNamara

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Comedy, Drama

The Great is a genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th-century Russia following the comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great. Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) is forced to choose between her happiness and the future of Russia when she marries Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). Tony McNamara’s sense of humor and witty writing makes this a great Hulu show to watch.

Community (2009)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Stars: Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Donald Glover

Created by: Dan Harmon

Number of seasons: 6

Genre: Comedy

Lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) is forced to attend a community college when his degree is found to be fake and revoked. He forms a Spanish study group in an attempt to score points with a classmate in his Spanish class. Surprisingly, a bunch of other people show up, and the group becomes acquainted, forming a community of some sort. This show is six seasons of exquisite delight. Another great comedy show you can catch on Hulu.

Normal People (2020)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Created by: Sally Rooney

Stars: Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sarah Greene, India Mullen

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Drama, Romance

Adapted from the book of the same name by Sally Rooney, Normal People follows the stories of Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal) and Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as they graduate high school and begin college. The Hulu show does an excellent job of portraying the complexities of first love through the protagonists’ constant weaving in and out of each other’s romantic lives. There’s also commendable character development and moving emotional exchanges.

The Dropout (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Stars: Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, Utkarsh Ambudkar

Created by: Elizabeth Meriweather

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Biography, Drama

This Hulu miniseries is based on the hit podcast of the same name, which chronicles the true life story of Elizabeth Holmes. It follows Elizabeth Holmes’ (Amanda Seyfried) attempt to revolutionize the healthcare industry after dropping out of Stanford and starting a biotechnology company. Failed trials lead to a series of lies and ethics violations that result in Holmes losing everything and billions of investors’ money going down the drain.

Nine Perfect Strangers (2021)

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Stars: Nicole Kidman, Samara Weaving, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall

Created by: John-Henry Butterworth, David E. Kelley

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Mystery

Based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine guests attending a wellness retreat. The Hulu show is set in California and takes place at a boutique health and wellness resort that promises healing and transformation. These nine guests are at the resort for various personal reasons, and none knows what’s to come over the next ten days.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Stars: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Head

Created by: Joss Whedon

Number of seasons: 7

Genre: Drama

In this TV version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, based on the movie of the same title, Sarah Michelle Gellar plays Buffy Summers. Buffy comes from a line of young women chosen to seek out and destroy vampires, demons, and other forces of darkness. Buffy’s friend group, Willow, Xander, and Cordelia, is also super supportive of her. They encounter demons frequently because they live in Sunnydale, which sits atop a gateway to the realm of demons.

High Fidelity (2020)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Stars: Zoë Kravitz, Thomas Doherty, Jake Lacy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, David H. Holmes, Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Created by: Veronica West, Sarah Kucserka

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Romantic Comedy

An adaptation of the novel High Fidelity by Nick Hornby, this Hulu show follows the life of pop culture-obsessed Rob (Zoë Kravitz). Rob, a record-store owner in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, revisits past relationships through music and pop culture while trying to get over her one true love.

Fresh Off the Boat (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Stars: Randall Park, Constance Wu, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen

Created by: Nahnatchka Khan

Number of seasons: 6

Genre: Comedy

Based on chef Eddie Huang’s best-selling memoir “Fresh Off the Boat,” the show takes a humorous look at the lives of immigrants in America. Set in the mid-late 1990s, it follows the story of an Asian-American family that moves to Orlando, Florida, from Washington, DC to embrace the “American Dream.” They face many challenges as they try to navigate the new culture surrounding them. Fresh Off the Boat does an excellent job of capturing the experiences of immigrants, particularly children of first-generation immigrants.

Saturday Night Live (1975)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Stars: Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman

Created by: Lorne Michaels

Number of seasons: 47

Genre: Comedy

SNL is a late-night comedy show featuring several short skits, parodies of television commercials, a live guest band, and a pop-cultural guest host each week. Over the years, cast members have included Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Kate McKinnon, Seth Meyers, Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, and many more, as well as recurring guests such as Alec Baldwin, Melissa McCarthy, and Steve Martin.

Godfather of Harlem (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Stars: Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Nigel Thatch

Created by: Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein

Number of seasons: 3

Genre: Crime, Drama

The true story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who in the early 1960s returned from ten years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. The show is one of the best crime series you can catch on Hulu.

Little Fires Everywhere (2020)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Stars: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn

Created by: Liz Tigelaar

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Drama

Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood–and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Hit-Monkey (2021)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Stars: Fred Tatasciore, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, George Takei, Ally Maki

Created by: Josh Gordon, Will Speck

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Action

Hit-Monkey tells the story of a vengeful Japanese snow monkey, mentored by the ghost of an American assassin, as he cuts a wide swath through the Tokyo underworld. It is a Marvel show.

Mayans MC (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Stars: J.D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta

Created by: Kurt Sutter, Elgin James

Number of seasons: 4

Genre: Crime

Set in a post-Jax Teller world, “Mayans MC” follows the life of EZ Reyes, a newly patched member of the Mayans MC charter on the California/Mexico border. Fresh out of prison, the once golden boy is faced with making a new identity for himself. He and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder.

Dollface (2019)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Stars: Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, Esther Povitsky

Created by: Jordan Weiss

Number of seasons: 2

Genre: Comedy

After getting dumped by her longtime boyfriend, Jules (Kat Dennings) tries to rekindle the female friendships she lost during the relationship. With the help of her friends, Stella Cole (Shay Mitchell), Madison Maxwell (Brenda Song), and Izzy Levine (Esther Povitsky), she sets out on a journey to reinvent herself.

Superstore (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Stars: America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nichole Bloom

Created by: Justin Spitzer

Number of seasons: 6

Genre: Comedy

A group of employees at supersized megastore Cloud 9 tackles the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales, and nap-worthy training sessions. Stalwart employee Amy (America Ferrera) is just trying to hold it all together despite the best efforts of her daftly clueless manager Glen (Mark McKinney) and his iron-fisted assistant Dina (Lauren Ash). Rounding out the crew is new hire Jonah (Ben Feldman), a dreamy dreamer, sardonic Garrett (Colton Dunn), ambitious Mateo (Nico Santos), and sweet young Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom). From bright-eyed newbies to seen-it-all veterans, bumbling seasonal hires, and in-it-for-life managers, they’re all going to get through another day — together.

Future Man (2017)

IMDb Rating: 7.7%

Stars: Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson, Haley Joel Osment, Keith David

Created by: Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, Howard Overman

Number of seasons: 3

Genre: Comedy

Janitor Josh Futterman leads a pretty boring life, spending much of his time playing video games when he’s not working. When he beats his favorite game, the main characters from the said game appear. They claim to have been sent back in time to save the world. Josh assembles a team to assist him as he travels through time, completing various missions as he does whatever he can to save Earth from the extraterrestrial visitors.

The Looming Tower (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Stars: Jeff Daniels, Tahar Rahim, Wrenn Schmidt, Bill Camp, Louis Cancelmi

Created by: Dan Futterman, Alex Gibney, Lawrence Wright

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Drama, American history

Based on the book by Lawrence Wright, The Looming Tower traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and how the rivalry between the FBI and CIA during that time may have inadvertently set the path for the tragedy of 9/11. The series follows members of the I-49 Squad in New York and Alec Station in Washington, DC — the counterterrorism divisions of the FBI and CIA, respectively — as they travel around the world, fighting for ownership of information while seemingly working toward a common goal of preventing an imminent attack on American soil.

Shoresy (2022)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Stars: Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose

Created by: Jared Keeso

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Comedy

This spinoff from the Canadian comedy Letterkenny centers on one of the show’s more popular characters – Shoresy. Shoresy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving fan-favorite character, Shoresy, join a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury on a quest to never lose again.

Archer (2009)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Stars: H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash

Created by: Adam Reed

Number of seasons: 13

Genre: Animation, Comedy

The suave, confident, and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. The team consisting of Sterling, Lana, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray, and Krieger go on several misadventures ranging from trying to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling narcotics to cartels. The animated comedy spans several timelines, locations, and even parallel universes. It’s a great animated show you can catch on Hulu.

The Old Man (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Stars: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, E.J. Bonilla

Created by: Jonathan E. Steinberg, Robert Levine

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Mystery thriller

Dan Chase is an ex-CIA agent who absconded from the agency and lives off the grid. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future, he now must reconcile his past. The FBI’s Harold Harper is called to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. When Chase proves more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, a highly trained special op is also sent to pursue him.

Everything’s Trash (2022)

IMDb Rating: 4.4/10

Stars: Phoebe Robinson, Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor, Moses Storm

Created by: Phoebe Robinson

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Comedy

Phoebe is an outspoken podcast star navigating her messy but amazing life. When her brother Jayden emerges as a leading politician, she’s forced to start her journey into maturity. She turns to her friends and family to help her figure out adulthood.

Life & Beth (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Stars: Amy Schumer, Michael Cera, Michael Rapaport, Violet Young, Susannah Flood

Created by: Amy Schumer

Number of seasons: 2

Genre: Comedy

Beth’s life would look pretty great on paper, impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder, more authentic life while she’s learning to express herself and live in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy, and moving forward.

11.22.63 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Stars: James Franco, Chris Cooper, Sarah Gadon, Daniel Webber, George MacKay

Created by: Bridget Carpenter

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Drama

A teacher, Jake Epping (James Franco), discovers a time portal that leads to October 21, 1960, and goes on a quest to try and prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy. This is complicated by the presence of Lee Harvey Oswald. Jake quickly learns that the past does not want to be changed and that his attempts to divert the course of history can quickly turn dangerous.

Frasier (1993)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Stars: Kelsey Grammer, John Mahoney, Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin

Created by: David Angell, Peter Casey, David Lee

Number of seasons: 11

Genre: Comedy

Dr. Frasier Crane, a successful Boston therapist, moves to Seattle to get a new start in life. He has a radio talk show, which he uses to relay his wit and wisdom to others, but at times he struggles with his own problems with his salt-of-the-earth father, his pretentious brother, his friends, and co-workers.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Stars: Danny DeVito, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney, Mary Elizabeth Ellis

Created by: Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton

Number of seasons: 15

Genre: Comedy

The Gang, five raging alcoholic narcissists, run a failing dive bar in South Philadelphia. They always come up with some scheme for sex, money, fame, or any other terrible reason any of them can fabricate. Their plans always go south, but this does not deter their scheming. The Gang has no sort of moral code when making a buck is involved. Their plans may never work but they are always hilarious.

Our Kind of People (2021)

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Stars: Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross

Created by: Wendy Calhoun, Karin Gist

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Drama

Angela Vaughn, a single mom, risks it all and moves her family to a vineyard with hopes of taking her natural haircare line to the next level by infiltrating the African American elite in Oak Bluffs. She soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that turns her world upside down. Our Kind of People explores themes of race and class in America and unapologetically celebrates Black excellence and achievement.

Queen Sugar (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Stars: Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas L. Ashe, Dondré T. Whitfield

Created by: Ava DuVernay

Number of seasons: 7

Genre: Drama

Queen Sugar follows the lives of three siblings, one of whom moves from Los Angeles to Louisiana to claim a shared inheritance from their recently departed father – an 800-acre sugarcane farm.

Kenan (2021)

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Stars: Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane

Created by: David Caspe, Jackie Clarke

Number of seasons: 2

Genre: Comedy

Kenan’s a local Atlanta TV personality and single father working hard to balance his career as the host of “Wake Up With Kenan,” a popular morning show, with raising his two spirited school-age daughters. But juggling his job and family proves difficult when his friend Mika is his tenacious producer, his brother Gary is his clueless manager, his father-in-law, Rick, is his toughest critic — and everyone who thinks they’re doing their best to make his life a little easier seems to make it a whole lot harder.

Cruel Summer (2021)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Stars: Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes

Created by: Bert V. Royal

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Mystery thriller

Cruel Summer is an unconventional thriller told in a small Texas town over three summers in the 1990s. A beautiful, popular teen Kate is abducted, and a seemingly-unrelated girl, Jeanette, goes from being a sweet loner to the most popular girl in town–and by 1995, the most-despised person in America.

24 (2001)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Stars: Kiefer Sutherland, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Cherry Jones, Freddie Prinze Jr., Anil Kapoor

Created by: Joel Surnow, Robert Cochran

Number of seasons: 8

Genre: Crime

Counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer fights the world’s bad guys, one day at a time. With each week’s episode unfolding in real-time, 24 covers a single day in the life of Bauer each season. Jack deals with assassination attempts, nuclear attacks, bioterrorism, torture, traitors, sleeper cells, other bad guys, and the alarming tendency for his romances to end horribly.

Snowfall (2017)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Stars: Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph

Created by: Eric Amadio, John Singleton, Dave Andron

Number of seasons: 5

Genre: Drama

Snowfall is a look at the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the beginning of the 1980s. The story centers on numerous characters on a violent collision course, including Franklin Saint, a young street entrepreneur on a quest for power, and Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata, a Mexican wrestler caught up in a power struggle within a crime family. In addition, other characters include Teddy McDonald, a CIA operative running from a dark past who begins an off-book operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras, and Lucia Villanueva, the self-possessed daughter of a Mexican crime lord.

Shrill (2019)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Stars: Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, Luka Jones

Created by: Aidy Bryant, Alexandra Rushfield, Lindy West

Number of seasons: 3

Genre: Comedy

Shrill follows the story of a full-figured woman, Annie, who seeks out ways to change her life without changing her body. She is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss.

Key & Peele (2012)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Stars: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele

Created by: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele

Number of seasons: 5

Genre: Comedy

Key & Peele is an adventurous collection of sketches that blend absurdist humor and social commentary. Moreover, the actor/writers examine life through a combination of filmed sketches and live stage segments, demonstrating their unique chemistry, camaraderie, and point of view.

Young Rock (2021)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant

Created by: Jeff Chiang, Nahnatchka Khan

Number of seasons: 3

Genre: Comedy

This series offers a look at the formative years of superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as he grows up. As Dwayne Johnson runs for president in 2032, he takes a comedic look back at his extraordinary life through the outrageous stories of his family and youth that shaped him into the man he is today.

He explores his childhood years living amid influential wrestling icons. At the same time, his dad rose to fame in the business. His rebellious teenage years attending high school in Pennsylvania, and his football years where he teamed up with powerhouse players at the University of Miami. In his telling, Johnson explains that while his experiences have been larger than life, he remains a down-to-earth guy who still relates to the American people.

Animaniacs (2020)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Stars: Jess Harnell, Maurice LaMarche, Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille

Created by: Wellesley Wild

Number of seasons: 3

Genre: Kids, Family

The 2020 reboot of the classic series brings the Warner siblings to the world of online streaming. Keeping the spirit of its quirky predecessor alive, Animaniacs has been brought back for a new generation of animation aficionados. The Warner siblings wreak havoc in the lives of everyone they meet.

Pistol (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Stars: Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Christian Lees

Created by: Craig Peare

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Biography, Music, Drama

This series is based on the memoir of Steve Jones, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. Steve Jones is the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist and the founding member who helped usher in a punk revolution in Britain. However, Jones’ hilarious, emotional, and, at times, heartbreaking journey guides viewers through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic, and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

Black-ish (2014)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Stars: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown

Created by: Kenya Barris

Number of seasons: 8

Genre: Comedy

This television comedy series follows the lives of members of the Johnson family. Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) has it all: a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow, (Tracee Ellis Ross), four kids, and a big house in a classy neighborhood. But as a black man, he questions whether all his success has brought too much cultural assimilation to his family. With the help of his father (special guest star Laurence Fishburne), Dre tries to create a sense of ethnic identity for his family members that will allow them to honor their background while preparing them to embrace the future.

Justified (2010)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Stars: Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Nick Searcy, Jacob Pitts, Erica Tazel

Created by: Graham Yost

Number of seasons: 6

Genre: Crime, Drama

U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens is a modern-day nineteenth-century-style lawman, enforcing his brand of justice in a way that places him at odds with the criminals he hunts and with his bosses in the Marshals Service. An incident results in a reassignment for Givens to the US District, covering the town where he grew up. He is an anachronist, a tough, soft-spoken gentleman who finds his quarry fascinating but never gives an inch. The character is based on one created by author Elmore Leonard in several books and short stories.

Woke (2020)

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Stars: Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, J.B. Smoove, Aimee Garcia

Created by: Keith Knight, Marshall Todd

Number of seasons: 2

Genre: Comedy

Keef is an African-American cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected event changes his life. With a fresh outlook on the world, Keef must navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him.

The Terror (2018)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Stars: Derek Mio, Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori, Cristina Rodlo, Kiki Sukezane

Created by: David Kajganich, Max Borenstein, Alexander Woo

Number of seasons: 2

Genre: History

In Season 1, set in 1847, the crew of a real-life Royal Naval expedition (later known as Franklin’s expedition) led by three captains, Sir John Franklin, Francis Crozier, and James Fitzjames, is sent to find the Arctic’s fabled treacherous Northwest Passage.

However, they instead discover a monstrous polar bear-like predator that stalks the ships in a desperate game of survival. As things worsen, the crew must simultaneously battle the elements, the supernatural, and eventually – themselves. Whereas, the captains’ only ally in all of this becomes a mute Inuit woman who lives as an outcast from her tribe but still follows their old animistic religion. Season 2 (titled “Infamy”) follows the inhabitants of the LA-based Terminal Island camp for Japanese Americans during World War II. While a series of bizarre deaths haunt a Japanese American community, Chester Nakayama and his friends and family face persecution from the American government in a Japanese internment camp.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (2020)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Stars: Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Adam Faison, Maeve Press

Created by: Josh Thomas

Number of seasons: 2

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Centering on Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a typical 25-year-old returning home to his single dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is autistic, he isn’t particularly helpful in raising them. However, their dad becomes terminally ill, and the girls must cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will need to hold everything together. The show centers on the topics of autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family, and grief.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Stars: Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio

Created by: Dan Goor, Michael Schur

Number of seasons: 8

Genre: Comedy

The detective squad of the 99th precinct of New York City consists of the obnoxious Jake Peralta, overachiever Amy Santiago, tough-as-nails Rosa Diaz, sweetheart Charles Boyle, devoted family man Sgt. Terry Jeffords, and clueless best friends, Scully and Hitchcock. When the no-nonsense Captain Raymond Holt takes over the 99th precinct, the offbeat detective squad must get its act together. Alongside civilian Gina Linetti, the precinct’s sarcastic administrator, the crew tackles challenges that come in the way of busting the bad guys.

You’re The Worst (2014)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Stars: Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges, Kether Donohue

Created by: Stephen Falk

Number of seasons: 5

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

You’re The Worst centers on two toxic people who fall in love and attempt a relationship. This show is a modern look at love and happiness, told through the eyes of Gretchen and Jimmy. You’re The Worst shows that terrible people can sometimes make great partners. You’re The Worst is Stephen Falk’s dark twist on romantic comedies.

Killing Eve (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Stars: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney

Created by: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Number of seasons: 4

Genre: Action

Eve is a bored, extremely smart, MI5 security officer whose life as a spy isn’t fulfilling her fantasies. Villanelle is a very talented killer, mercurial in mood, who clings to the luxuries her job affords her. Both women, equally obsessed with each other, engage in an epic game of cat and mouse as Eve is tasked with hunting down the assassin.

Single Drunk Female (2022)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Stars: Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington

Created by: Simone Finch

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Comedy

Twenty-something-year-old alcoholic Samantha Fink is forced to move back home with her overbearing mother following an embarrassing public breakdown. She is confronted with remnants of her old life when she sets out on a journey to sober up and put an end to her self-destructive behavior.

Fargo (2014)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Stars: Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Jeremie Harris, Corey Hendrix, Jason Schwartzman

Created by: Noah Hawley

Number of seasons: 5

Genre: Crime

In this anthology series inspired by the 1996 film, each season follows a mostly new cast of characters who get involved with murder investigations in different Midwestern towns, with seemingly unrelated crimes sometimes being connected in some way.

Moreover, the TV adaptation features a rotating all-star cast that includes Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Colin Hanks, and Allison Tolman. Also, the show stays true to the same black comedy and deadly mishaps that made the original film so popular.

Better Things (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Stars: Pamela Adlon, Celia Imrie, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward

Created by: Pamela Adlon, Louis C.K

Number of seasons: 5

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Better Things is the story of Sam Fox, a single mother, and actress trying to raise her three daughters – Max, Frankie, and Duke – in Los Angeles. She’s also responsible for her mother, Phil, an English expatriate with questionable faculties who lives across the street. Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty, and humor while trying to earn a living and navigate family and social life.

Letterkenny (2016)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Stars: Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair

Created by: Jared Keeso, Jacob Tierney

Number of seasons: 10

Genre: Comedy

This quick-witted Hulu show follows the antics of rural folk getting by in a small town in Canada. The town’s inhabitants consist of hicks, tweakers, hockey players, burly natives, and local drug addicts. However, most of their conversations center on genitalia, drinking, fighting, and whatever else goes on inside the minds of these residents. Siblings Wayne and Katy run a small farm and produce stand, with Wayne’s friends, Daryl and “Squirrely” Dan, helping out. Letterkenny began its life as a YouTube series called “Letterkenny Problems.”

The Act (2019)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Stars: Patricia Arquette, Joey King, Chloë Sevigny, Anna Sophia Robb, Calum Worthy

Created by: Nick Antosca, Michelle Dean

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Crime

Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King) is a 15-year-old girl who’s spent much of her life in a wheelchair due to her many illnesses. Whereas, her overprotective mother, Dee Dee, is her caregiver and Gypsy tries to escape their toxic relationship. Not only does Gypsy’s quest for independence reveal secrets that bring Gypsy’s world crashing down, but she also finds out she isn’t really 15 and that she’s not sick. This Hulu show is based on a 2016 BuzzFeed article that detailed the shocking 2015 crime. It stars Oscar winner Patricia Arquette and Oscar nominee Chloë Sevigny.

The Curse Of Von Dutch (2021)

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Stars: Bobby Vaughn, Tony Sorensen, Mike Cassel

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Documentary, Crime, Biography

This Hulu docuseries tells the true story behind the rise and fall of one of the most iconic fashion brands of the 2000s. In addition, the three main characters are guys who all claim to be the creator of the Von Dutch brand. Each character tells their side of the story, involving murder, betrayal, and Tommy Lee.

Big Sky (2020)

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Stars: Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty

Created by: David E. Kelley

Number of seasons: 2

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, this series is about two private detectives who join forces with an ex-cop to investigate the kidnapping of two sisters. They begin to realize that this is somethign that happens frequently in this area of Montana and they race against the clock to prevent it from happening again. It’s created by David E. Kelley, who also created Nine Perfect Strangers on our list.

Pose (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Stars: Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross

Created by: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals

Number of seasons: 3

Genre: Comedy

Pose is a dance musical spotlighting New York’s underground ball culture’s legends, icons, and ferocious house mothers. Set in the 1980s, Pose explores NYC’s LGBTQ community, which is responsible for many of the era’s pop culture influences. Blanca forms a ‘house,’ a self-selected family that supports LGBTQ youth who have been rejected by their birth families. Together with Damon, Blanca competes in the balls against Blanca’s former house mother, Elektra.

Pray Tell is Godfather to the children who compete in the balls. Also, Angel is a streetwalker who develops feelings for a new client, Stan, who has a loving wife, Patty. Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in regular series roles and the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series. The show was cut after its third season on the air.

Castle (2009)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Stars: Nathan Fillion, Stana Katic, Susan Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Molly Quinn

Created by: Andrew W. Marlowe

Number of seasons: 8

Genre: Crime, Comedy, Drama, Romance

Fans of romantic comedies would love this show as it is one of the best shows on Hulu when it comes to “rom-coms”. Best-selling mystery novelist Rick Castle teams with NYPD Detective Kate Beckett to solve the case of a serial killer who re-creates murder scenes from Rick’s novels. The two realize their partnership is of mutual benefit and continue working together. They build a strong but complicated relationship over many seasons.

The Wonder Years (2021)

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Stars: Don Cheadle, Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki

Created by: Saladin K. Patterson

Number of seasons: 2

Genre: Comedy, Sitcom

This show is the reboot of the 1980s classic, The Wonder Years, and follows the coming of age story of a twelve-year-old black boy as told by his adult self. It is set in Montgomery, Alabama, in the late 1960s. The show does an excellent job of giving a diverse take on the sitcoms we’re all used to while showing us that nostalgia doesn’t always equal exclusion.

Creamerie (2021)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Stars: Ally Xue, J. J. Fong, Perlina Lau, Jay Ryan, Tandi Wright

Created by: JJ Fong, Perlina Lau, Roseanne Liang

Number of seasons: 1

Genre: Comedy

This dark comedy series is set in the not-too-distant future in New Zealand. A virus plague has spread worldwide, wiping out 99% of men. However, the survivors get sent to The Facility in New Zealand. Will they survive?

Furthermore, the story centers on the three women who take the 1% left in, Alex (Ally Xue), Jamie (J.J. Fong), and Pip (Perlina Lau), who are all dealing with the effects of the plague in different ways. This incredibly funny show is one of the best shows on Hulu and should be on your watch list.

Brockmire (2017)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Stars: Hank Azaria, Amanda Peet, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Katie Finneran, Hemky Madera

Created by: Joel Church-Cooper

Number of seasons: 4

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sports

The series centers on Jim Brockmire (Hank Azaria), who is a famed major league baseball announcer but suffers an embarrassing on-air meltdown due to his wife’s serial infidelity. However, after ten years away from the booth, Jim tries to reclaim his career, love life, and reputation in a small town.

