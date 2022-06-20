Watch the first Doctor Strange 2 deleted scene right here

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is almost at the $1 billion milestone at the box office. But fierce competition in theaters right now and the imminent Disney Plus release will make it even more challenging for the Doctor Strange sequel to hit the $1 billion mark. The Doctor Strange 2 digital release happens in a few days, bringing even more content to MCU fans, like several Multiverse of Madness deleted scenes.

One of the deleted scenes leaked a few days ago, but that scene will not be part of the upcoming digital and Blu-ray releases. However, the first official Doctor Strange 2 deleted scene just made its way online, and it’s a brilliant addition to the Strange universe.

Mind you, some spoilers might follow below so stop reading now unless you’ve seen the movie.

When will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stream on Disney Plus?

MCU movies get a 45-day window to shine in theaters. After that, Disney launches the films on Disney Plus. That’s going to be a rule for almost all MCU movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness included. The only exception is the latest Spider-Man movie since it’s a Sony picture.

As we learned a few weeks ago, Doctor Strange 2 will be released on Disney Plus on June 22nd. That’s the first important date fans have to remember because it’s when they’ll be able to stream the sequel in regions where Disney Plus is available.

MCU movies often deliver additional bonus content that fans crave. That includes official deleted scenes and featurettes about the movie, and Doctor Strange 2 will be no different.

Marvel and Disney confirmed the June 22nd Disney Plus release date in early June. Come Wednesday, you’ll find Multiverse of Madness in the Marvel section on Disney Plus.

Moreover, Marvel and Disney announced the Blu-ray release will follow about a month later, on July 26th. Collectors who want to own disc versions of their favorite MCU movies will also be treated to additional content. But they’ll be able to watch the Doctor Strange 2 deleted scenes online long before then.

The Doctor Strange 2 deleted scenes

Marvel and Disney already listed the featurettes included with the digital and Blu-ray releases. Here’s the type of bonus content you can expect from Doctor Strange 2 on Disney Plus and other platforms:

Deleted Scenes

A Great Team – A journalist questions Doctor Strange’s integrity.

Pizza Poppa – Bruce is relieved when Doctor Strange’s spell ends.

It’s Not Permanent – Bruce tries to accuse Doctor Strange of being an imposter.

Featurettes

Method to the Madness – Join various crew members and Marvel employees in interviews as they discuss their love of Sam Raimi and all the details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that make it quintessentially Raimi.

Introducing America Chavez – In this short and fun profile piece, we’ll learn about America’s humble beginnings in the comics. We’ll meet Xochitl Gomez and discuss the complications her character’s unique power presents for the future of the MCU.

Constructing the Multiverse – Writing a feature film for Marvel is no easy task. In this playful yet informative featurette, we’ll dive into the challenges that writer Michael Waldron faced in creating the twisting and turning story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Watch the first deleted scene right here

With that in mind, the first Doctor Strange 2 deleted scene in the list above is available to watch right now. A Great Team features Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) and Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) describing the Strange-Palmer procedure to a journalist.

At first sight, the deleted scene seems like it has nothing to do with Multiverse of Madness. It’s not related to the main action in the sequel in any way.

But fans of Doctor Strange know exactly what Palmer and Strange are talking about. This is the medical procedure they mentioned early in the first movie while they were hilariously trying to decide what to call the unnamed technique. The scene takes place right before Stephen’s accident.

#DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness deleted scene — “A Great Team” — of Stephen and Christine getting interviewed by a journalist! pic.twitter.com/WBOwVQvWd9 — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) June 17, 2022

But Palmer and Strange do make a great team in Doctor Strange 2. The film is not just about heroic sorceries and horror. It’s very much a story about the multiversal love between the two characters.

Well, it’s a tragic love story for Stephen. The doctor-turned-sorcerer realizes he loves Christine in every universe. Yet they’re doomed never to be together. So he should move on and attempt to find happiness without her.

With that in mind, maybe the Doctor Strange 2 deleted scene above gives us a look at a different variant of this couple from the multiverse. A couple who went forward with their medical procedure and relationship outside work. Sadly, we’ll never know what could have been.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.