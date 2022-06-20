Urgent pet food recall: Stop feeding this dangerous food to your dog immediately

Health authorities routinely test food products for Salmonella, as contamination with the bacteria can cause serious problems. Ingesting the bacteria can lead to illness and outbreaks, with the most recent one involving JIF peanut butter. Salmonella contamination triggers product recalls all the time, and the newest action involves Freshpet pet food.

Freshpet just issued a recall for one lot of “Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe”. That’s because the pet food might contain dangerous bacteria that can harm your dog.

Freshpet pet food recall

Freshpet just recently announced the pet food recall. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the press release today at this link.

Only one lot is included in the recall. Here are the identifiers you should be aware of:

FRESHPET SELECT FRESH FROM THE KITCHEN HOME COOKED RECIPE (4.5lbs bag) – UPC: 627975011673; Lot CodeL 10/29/22; Sell by Date: 10/29/22 L3.

Freshpet says that it has designated the lot for destruction. But even still, the company had already shipped a small portion to retailers. Here are all the states where pet owners need to be on the lookout:

limited Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia

limited Target stores and other select retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia

Salmonella infection

Salmonella bacteria can infect both humans and pets. Also, you don’t even need to eat contaminated food to get the infection. For example, handling the Freshpet pet food from the recall is enough for humans to be infected by the bacteria.

Healthy people who get infected can develop symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. Complications can include arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

Moreover, children, older adults, and immunocompromised people risk developing more severe cases. The illness can be potentially fatal in some cases.

Separately, dogs with Salmonella infections will develop symptoms of their own. They might be lethargic and develop diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some dogs only show decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain.

Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can still pass the bacteria to other animals and humans.

What you should do

Freshpet has received no reports of illness, injury, or adverse reactions. But humans and dogs are still at risk of infection.

If you have experienced Salmonella symptoms after handling the Freshpet pet food from the recall, you should reach out to your doctor. Also, you should contact a veterinarian if your dog ate potentially contaminated pet food and is showing symptoms.

Finally, the company urges customers to stop feeding their dogs any pet food from the recalled lot. Also, buyers should dispose of the product immediately.

The press release doesn’t specify refund or replacement policies. But Freshpet advises buyers to contact the company if they have any supply from the recalled lots. You’ll find contact information in the press release at this link.