Urgent dessert recall: 50,220 of these snacks were recalled, so throw them out now

The massive JIF peanut butter recall from mid-May has claimed another victim. A new company had to announce a product recall after using JIF peanut butter as an ingredient. Prairie City Bakery initiated a recall for 50,220 packages of Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake.

The cakes contain JIF peanut butter, which caused an outbreak of Salmonella infections that began last month.

Prairie City Bakery cakes recall

Prairie City Bakery announced the recall earlier this week. You can see the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) press release at this link.

The action impacts 50,220 cakes that are wrapped individually. The company sold the peanut butter cakes in 2-ounce packages and 10-packs of 2-ounce boxes. The product was available at gas stations and convenience stores nationwide.

The following identifiers should help you find the Prairie City Bakery products that are included in the recall:

Ten Pack UPC: 7-97884-36719-9

Individual Unit UPC: 7-97884-36718-2

Lot 1357-1 and Best by 6/23/2023

Lot 2085-1 and Best by 9/25/2023

The company initiated the recall after its copacker received an alert about the JIF peanut butter recall. The copacker used JIF to make the Prairie City Bakery cakes.

New Salmonella outbreak

Salmonella is a bacteria that can trigger illness if ingested. Healthy people can develop several symptoms, including fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. They should get better after a few days.

In rare cases, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause more severe illnesses, including arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

But young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems risk developing severe and sometimes fatal infections.

Prairie City Bakery did not receive any reports of illness connected with the product in the recall. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FDA are tracking a Salmonella outbreak linked to the JIF peanut butter recall.

The CDC registered 16 cases of illness so far, two of which required hospitalization. The FDA has its own investigation in place.

Also, the FDA has a new page on its website that lists all the product recalls connected to the JIF recall. That’s where you’ll find the Prairie City Bakery cakes and other recalled products.

What you should do

If you purchased Prairie City Bakery cakes with the identifiers above, you should not eat them. The company also urges customers not to handle the cakes outside of the package. You should dispose of the cakes immediately or return them to the place of purchase.

The company said that buyers are entitled to refunds for the recalled cakes. You should reach out to Prairie City Bakery for information on refunds. Contact details are available at this link. Also, make sure you check out the FDA and CDC resources linked above for additional information about the Salmonella outbreak and the JIF-related recalls.

Finally, people who experienced symptoms consistent with a Salmonella infection should consider contacting their doctors.