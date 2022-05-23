JIF peanut butter recall: 49 different types were recalled – here’s the full list

We’ve got more bad news for peanut butter fans. After the Skippy recall from early April, you should be aware of a massive JIF peanut butter recall.

The company has recalled 49 different types of JIF peanut butter after discovering traces of Salmonella during testing. That’s a bacteria that health agencies routinely test for, as it can cause severe illnesses that can be fatal in some groups of people.

JIF peanut butter recall

J. M. Smucker Co. announced the peanut butter recall a few days ago. An updated press release is available at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company recalled 49 different peanut butter products, which are all listed in the announcement. J. M. Smucker sold the peanut butter nationwide. We’ve also included the full list at the end of this article.

The products in the recall have lot codes between 1274425 – 2140425. You’ll find the code next to the best-if-used-by date. The JIF website also includes a page for the peanut butter recall, where you’ll find more identifying information for each JIF brand.

The recalled products have a shelf-life between 12 to 24 months, which means you definitely want to check your pantry as soon as possible for any JIF peanut butter you might have at home.

J. M. Smucker doesn’t mention any cases of illness related to the JIF peanut butter recall. Nor is it clear how the Salmonella contamination was discovered. But the company says it’s coordinating a thorough investigation with the FDA.

Why Salmonella is dangerous

Eating products that contain Salmonella can trigger an illness called salmonellosis. The infection will lead to digestive systems that aren’t specific. You might experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), and abdominal pain. Fever is also a common symptom. Since the symptoms are the same as so many other ailments, testing is required to diagnose the illness properly.

Healthy people who get salmonellosis from eating the peanut butter in the JIF recall will likely recover after a few days just by staying hydrated. But the infection can be fatal to young children, frail or older adults, and others with weakened immune systems.

Moreover, infection with Salmonella can lead to significant complications. The bacteria can reach the bloodstream, where it’ll cause arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

What you should do

J. M. Smucker urges customers who own any of the 49 JIF peanut butter types in the recall to dispose of them immediately.

The FDA recall announcement only features the two product images, which are shown above. That’s enough to highlight the placement of identifying markers. But, again, the company recalled 49 products, and they come in different shapes and sizes. They also might feature other label designs.

The company says on its website that it is committed to reimbursing affected customers. You will want to check out the recall press release for contact information. You’ll find it at this link, and we’ve included the entire list down below.

Also, if you think you’ve experienced symptoms connected to the consumption of JIF peanut butter from the recall, you should contact your doctor.

Full list of JIF peanut butter from the recall