Urgent Skippy peanut butter recall: Bits of metal found in jars

If you’re a fan of the Skippy brand of peanut butter, you should know there’s a major recall in place involving some 161,692 pounds of product. The problem with the Skippy peanut butter jars in the recall is that they might contain pieces of metal.

You should stop eating the popular peanut butter if your jars come from the lots that have been recalled. Needless to say, this is an important recall that poses a serious health hazard.

Skippy peanut butter recall

Skippy Foods announced the peanut butter recall this week. You can read all about it in the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) press release.

The company said that it’s recalling 9,353 cases of different flavors as they might contain stainless steel pieces. We’re looking at nearly 200,000 pounds of product, which is quite significant.

Skippy provided a few details about the accident that triggered the recall. A fragment of metal from a piece of manufacturing equipment may have ended up in some of the jars that are now part of the recall. The company said the manufacturing facility’s internal detection systems identified the metal contamination.

The Skippy recall covers the following flavors: Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein. The following UPC codes are included in the recall: 37600-10520, 37600-10667, 37600-10499, and 37600-88095.

Also, the products have the following dates, which you’ll find on the lid: MAY0423, MAY0523, MAY0623, MAY0723, and MAY1023. “Best If Used By” dates vary depending on flavor, as seen in the table above. Also, you’ll find images showing examples of product packaging below.

What you should do

Skippy says it triggered the recall out of an abundance of caution. It’s a routine procedure to recall products that might contain foreign substances, like metal or glass.

But the company said that only the lots mentioned above are at risk of containing metal. You can safely consume all other Skippy peanut butter products you might have at home.

The press release makes no mention of injury reports from customers. However, that doesn’t mean you should continue eating peanut butter with the UPC codes listed above.

Also, given the product’s long shelf-life, many people could still have Skippy peanut butter from the potentially contaminated lots. If that’s the case, you should return it to the place of purchase for an exchange. Alternatively, you can call Skippy for more information at the number on the recall webpage.

You’ll also find contact information for Skippy over on the FDA site.