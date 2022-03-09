Major Walmart recall: If you bought these popular chips, don’t eat them

Food products that contain foreign objects are often recalled from stores, as they might be dangerous to consume. Those objects might be pieces of glass or metal that can show up in certain batches of food and drink products. That’s exactly what happened with certain tortilla chips that Walmart sells. This triggered another big recall you should be aware of.

The chips recall concerns Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips that Walmart sells. Specifically, the action concerns more than 25,000 bags of tortilla chips sold in stores across five different states.

Walmart tortilla chips recall

Food Safety News reported the first details about the Walmart chips recall. There’s no press release on the matter, but the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published an enforcement report that offers some information.

Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips come in 13 oz bags, as seen in the photo below. According to the recall document, Walmart sold the chips that are part of the recall in several states (IL, MO, NE, WI, WY). The paperwork also shows that Shearer’s Snacks initiated the recall action on February 22nd.

To determine whether your chips are part of the recall, you should check the bags for the following identifiers: UPC 78742-11453 and Lot Codes: 122051##, 123051##. Also, the chips in the Walmart recall have “best by” dates of May 23rd, 2022.

Considering the long shelf life of these chips, it’s likely that customers still have bags at home.

What you should do

If you purchased Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips from Walmart recently, you should check the bags to see if they’re from the recalled lots. The chips are safe to eat if they come from different lots.

You should stop consuming the chips immediately if they’re part of the recall. You can throw them out or return them to the store where you bought them. However, Walmart doesn’t mention the chip recall on its website at this time.

Walmart continues to sell the product in stores for $1.26 a bag. Again, only the specific lots mentioned above have been recalled.

That said, you can read the FDA’s enforcement report at this link, which includes contact information for Shearer’s Snacks.

The report makes no mention of any injuries. Such information is usually available in recall announcements, whereas this is just an enforcement report. If you think you’ve sustained any sort of injury after eating chips that might contain metal, you should contact your doctor.