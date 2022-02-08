Soda recall: Pieces of glass might be floating in this soda, so don’t drink it

Drink recalls aren’t uncommon, as we’ve seen a few notable soda and drink recalls in the past few months. Contamination with foreign substances can lead to such recalls. Pieces of glass or metal can end up in the drinks during production. As a result, the manufacturer will recall entire batches out of an abundance of caution. That’s exactly what happened with Loblaw Companies this week. The firm issued a recall for the PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda.

Glass pieces might be floating in the soda, so you should stop consuming the drinks immediately.

The Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda recall

Loblaw announced the recall a few days ago, with the Canadian recalls authority sharing the news.

The Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda in the recall has been sold nationwide. US consumers who routinely travel to Canada and anyone who purchased goods from Canada in recent weeks should also be on notice.

The Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda drinks come in packages containing four 200 ml bottles, as seen in the image below.

You should be looking for UPC 0 60383 02157 3 and codes P 2021 SE 24 and BB/MA 2023 SE 24 to determine whether your soda is part of the recall. The UPC is on the bottom of the four-pack container. As for the codes, they’re printed on the soda caps.

The announcement notes that a consumer complaint triggered the recall action. While the presence of glass has been detected, there have been no reports of injuries related to the Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is already conducting a food safety inspection. This can lead to the recall of other products. The agency will notify the public if it needs to expand the recall to cover more drinks from the same company.

What you should do

If you have Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the recall at home, you should check the packages to determine whether they come from the recalled lots. Stop drinking the recalled products immediately. You might not see the glass particles in the drink, but the risk of injury remains.

The company urges buyers to throw out the soda drinks or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you think you’ve sustained injuries following the consumption of potentially contaminated soda, you should seek medical help.

If you need to get in touch with Loblaw or the Canadian recalls authority, make sure you check out the soda recall in full. All the contact information is available at this link. The recall announcement also includes additional images of the Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda drinks for your reference.