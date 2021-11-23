Urgent recall: If you have any of these drinks, throw them out now

We covered the Kool-Aid Recall earlier this week, with Kraft Heinz announcing that the beverage might contain traces of glass or metal pieces. The company said the particles do not pose a serious threat. But it recalled the impacted products out of an abundance of caution. Now, it turns out that multiple additional Kraft Heinz beverages might contain traces of glass and metal. As a result, the manufacturer has upgraded the recall alert to include the following drinks: Country Time Lemonade, Tang, and Arizona Tea powdered beverages.

The Kraft Heinz drinks recall

The company listed all the products subject to recall in a press release that’s also been published on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

Kraft Heinz explains that it discovered the issue during an internal review at a manufacturing facility. The company said it’s working with retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially impacted products from circulation.

The manufacturer advises customers not to consume any of the Kraft Heinz drinks that are subject to recall. Instead, they should either return it to the place of purchase or throw it in the garbage.

What products are part of the recall

Kraft Heinz listed all the drinks that are part of the recall in the press release. The list includes several beverages sold in the US and Canada as follows:

Select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with ‘Best When Used By’ dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023. […] Additionally, select code dates of Country Time Lemonade with ‘Best When Used By’ date of September 15, 2023 and select Tang powdered beverages with ‘Best When Used By’ dates of August 20-21, 2023 are being voluntarily recalled in Canada for the same issue.

A full list of the various UPC codes that are part of the recall is available in the press release. It contains package information and expiry dates for each distinct product. It should be easy to figure out whether your Kraft Heinz drinks are part of the recall.

What you should do

Make sure you check the Kraft Heinz drinks in your home against the list of beverages in the recall announcement. You’ll want to check all the beverages sold under these brands: Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea, and Kool-Aid.

The particles of glass and/or metal the company found in some drinks are likely very small. In fact, they might be so small that you might not see or feel them. Rather than risk it, just discard any affected products or return them for a refund. The company makes no mention of injury cases where Kraft Heinz customers discovered such traces on their own. Still, you should avoid any beverages from the lots in the drinks recall.

If anything in your pantry or fridge matches the list, you should proceed with returning the product or throwing it away. Kraft Heinz’s announcement also provides contact information for US and Canadian consumers who might need more information about the new drinks recall.