Urgent Kool-Aid recall alert: Check your pantry right now

If you have a Kool-Aid punch mix in your pantry, you’ll want to check it immediately in light of a new recall. Specifically, the recall is due to the fact that some Kool-Aid items are may contain glass or metal particles. Notably, company manufacturer Kraft-Heinz maintains that ingesting a Kool-Aid drink with these particles doesn’t pose a serious threat. Still, the recall is being undertaken out of an abundance of caution.

How to identify the recalled Kool-Aid mix

The specific Kool-AId product in question is the powdered drink mix of the Tropical Punch flavor. The Tropical Punch product was available for purchase in both 19-ounce and 82-ounce packages. It was also available in a smaller on-the-go stick.

Impacted Kool-Aid products have a “Best When Used By” date that falls somewhere between June 13, 2023, and October 3, 2023. Note that the Kool-Aid packaging available at Costco had a “Best When Used By” date of August 31, 2023, or September 1, 2023.

The Kool-Aid packaging is viewable below:

The metal and glass particles were first discovered during an overview of the production process.

“We are committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards in all of our products,” Kraft-Heinz said in a statement.

If consumers have any of the products above, Kraft-Heinz is urging them to throw them away immediately. You can also bring the products back to Costco for a full refund.

Consumers with any questions about the recall can call 1-855-713-9237. The hotline is open from 9 AM to 6 PM Eastern Time.