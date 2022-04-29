Urgent candy recall covers 101 dangerous candies and snacks

Salmonella is a dangerous bacteria that can cause life-threatening illnesses in some people. The microorganism can be found in all sorts of food products, including snacks. It was just a few weeks ago that Ferrero issued a massive recall of Kinder-branded Easter-themed chocolates due to Salmonella contamination. And now it’s time to make note of an even bigger candy recall from Strauss Israel Elite that was triggered by the same bacteria.

The recall involves 101 different candy brands that Strauss sold in the US in retail stores and online.

Strauss Israel Elite candy recall

Strauss Israel announced the Elite candy recall a few days ago, along with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company explained that the candy was manufactured in a facility where tests found the presence of Salmonella. The production lines and the liquid chocolate used to produce the products tested positive for Salmonella.

The following Elite candy is all part of the recall: Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Chewing Gum, and Toffee Candies.

In total, you’ll find 101 different types of candy in the recall, and they include different types of sweets, not just chocolate. The complete list is available in the official press release at this link.

Strauss says that it’s recalling all the Elite product codes from the US market. They were available primarily in the Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey Connecticut), California, and Florida. Strauss also sold the Elite candy in the recall online via Amazon, Fresh Direct, Passover.com, and other stores.

The Salmonella infection risk

The manufacturer says that so far, it has not received any reports of Salmonella infections. However, it may take several days for symptoms to appear.

Healthy people might experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. However, in rare circumstances, the infection can trigger severe vascular illness. The bacteria can get into the bloodstream, leading to arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

Young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems are at risk of developing fatal illnesses from a Salmonella infection.

What you should do

Strauss urges people who have purchased the Elite candy in the recall not to eat it. They should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone who experiences symptoms that might suggest an infection with Salmonella should check with their doctor. An accurate diagnosis involves testing for the bacteria.

Finally, you should check the full Elite candy recall announcement at this link. It’s especially important with this recall because of the huge scope of the action.

The press release contains all the different products that are part of the recall. On top of that, it includes many additional images to help you identify the recalled products. You’ll also find contact information in case you need to reach out to the company.