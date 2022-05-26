Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness deleted scene leaks

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness topped $800 million at the box office globally after three weekends. The film could hit $1 billion by the end of its theatrical run. But Top Gun: Maverick will make things more complicated, as the Tom Cruise movie will surely outsell Multiverse of Madness this weekend. That said, we are approaching the Disney Plus release for Doctor Strange 2, and the digital version of the film should bring additional content, including some deleted scenes.

We already know that Sam Raimi deleted plenty of footage from Multiverse of Madness, cutting some 40 minutes from the film. But one of those scenes has leaked online, and you can watch it below. Beware, spoilers for the movie will follow.

Marvel fans who have seen Multiverse of Madness already know what happens in the movie and why the Doctor Strange 2 plot is so important for the overall MCU storyline.

But those MCU fans who also love scoops must be aware of a big Doctor Strange 2 plot leak that turned out to be very accurate. But that leak contained scenes that never made it in the version they watched in theaters. That’s because the plot leak preceded the massive Multiverse of Madness reshoots.

With that in mind, the deleted scene will make absolute sense to anyone who read all the leaks that preceded Doctor Strange 2.

The leaked Doctor Strange 2 deleted scene

Posted on Twitter, the deleted scene shows a part of an alternate Doctor Strange 2 ending.

Behind the scenes video of a #MultiverseOfMadness deleted scene of #Wong, Rintrah and Kamar-Taj sorcerers climbing Wundagore Mountain to find out more about the Darkhold! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ZPvFrCj1t8 — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) May 24, 2022

Specifically, we’re looking at the scene where Wong (Benedict Wong) is climbing back up on Mount Wundagore. He’s coming back to the fight after Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) threw him over the cliff. The deleted scene has additional characters alongside Wong. We’re looking at additional sorcerers who would have joined Wong in fighting Wanda. Adam Hugill’s Rintrah would have been one of them.

The minotaur got almost no action on the screen. This cameo was shorter and less exciting than the Illuminati. But the plot leak said that Rintrah would have been a part of the final face-off against Wanda.

We’ll never know how that sort of face-off would have played out. And we only got part of that sequence of events. Moreover, this Doctor Strange 2 deleted scene isn’t even finished. We’re looking at a behind-the-scenes version of it.

Again, the Disney Plus release is approaching fast. Beyond that, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will also be available on-demand online. A Blu-ray release should follow. That means we’re getting more deleted scenes from the sequel, not just this partial final assault on the Scarlet Witch.

