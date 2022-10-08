Deadpool 3 starts filming in January 2023, leak reveals

The past few months have been filled with MCU news, including Ryan Reynolds’ confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. The long-awaited sequel will see Reynolds and Jackman join forces for the first time since the ill-fated X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Unfortunately, we are going to have to wait until 2024 to see the film, but the latest issue of Production Weekly reveals that filming starts in just a few months.

On Friday, X-Men Updates on Twitter spotted a mention of Deadpool 3 in a Production Weekly issue. Production Weekly is also where we first got wind of the Daredevil reboot, which Marvel would go on to confirm at San Diego Comic-Con a few months later.

With that in mind, we’re inclined to believe that Production Weekly probably knows what it’s talking about here. Plans can always change, but if Marvel is able to kick off the production in January, we should hear more about the movie soon.

So far, all we know about Deadpool 3 is that Wolverine is involved and that it won’t retcon Logan. It is not clear how Marvel plans to merge the Deadpool series with the greater MCU, but given that the film will be part of the Multiverse Saga, it’s highly possible that there will be some multiversal shenanigans at play to have all of these characters meet.

We also know that Marvel Studios has had an increasingly hard time keeping spoilers under wraps in recent years. Therefore, the sooner production gets underway, the sooner we can start scouring the internet for spoilers until the movie hits theaters.

In the meantime, Marvel closing out Phase 4 strong. She-Hulk just introduced Daredevil into the MCU, Werewolf by Night exceeded our expectations, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing Marvel sequels ever.

Deadpool 3 will release on September 6, 2024.

