She-Hulk episode 8 had a reveal even bigger than Daredevil

While you should remember that She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) show, the series has also delivered plenty of exciting reveals about the MCU. She-Hulk episode 8 is no different, dropping massive MCU news with the help of a Daredevil (Charlie Cox) cameo.

Cox appearing in She-Hulk isn’t the news. Marvel confirmed Daredevil’s cameo long ago. And the studio released a clip of a fight scene between She-Hulk and Daredevil hours before episode 8 released online. But what Matt Murdock reveals during the episode has massive implications. It’s a detail we’ve been expecting since Infinity War, and a plot hole that Marvel finally closed.

Before we talk about it, you should know that big spoilers follow below.

She-Hulk episode 8’s big Daredevil reveal

I’m not going to tell you that Daredevil and She-Hulk face off in court as lawyers, flirt and hit it off in a bar, and then fight on the street as superheroes. That’s exactly what you’d expect from any meet-up between two or more Avengers. Well, other than the court battle.

Also, the brand new ketchup-and-mustard Daredevil suit isn’t a secret, thanks to the teasers in previous episodes and the clips that Marvel released ahead of episode 8.

What’s really important here is something that Matt tells the court early in episode 8. He explains that the privacy of his client’s customers is essential because his client is making special suits for super-powered individuals. As such, the identity of some superheroes has to be kept hidden to protect them.

That’s where Charlie Cox casually notes that the Sokovia Accords were repealed. That’s a critical detail for the future of the MCU, as superheroes no longer have to disclose their identity.

Murdock doesn’t go too deep into the repeal, but it’s not a shocking development. After the events in Infinity War, when the world needed heroes, it’s no surprise that governments took another look at the restrictive Sokovia Accords.

Why the Sokovia Accords are so crucial in the MCU

But Marvel hasn’t addressed the Accords since then. We were left wondering how Earth’s governments would deal with superheroes. This turned into a potential plot hole. After all, Spider-Man: Far From Home and No Way Home made a big deal about the identity of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) being uncovered.

Also, with the Sokovia Accords in place, the world forgetting who Spider-Man is at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness wouldn’t have made sense. He would still have had to register.

Not to mention all the other superheroes that have started popping up. We know that the MCU’s US government has a service in place to monitor and investigate superheroes. Ms. Marvel makes that clear. But the show never addressed the Sokovia Accords. And we do see the Department of Damage Control (DODC) in action right at the end.

This big reveal from the She-Hulk episode 8 might be even more important down the road. The Avengers are very popular right now in the MCU. They beat Thanos (Josh Brolin) and saved the planet from various disasters. But by the time the X-Men arrive, the world might have a different stance on superheroes. Privacy might matter even more. And some governments might want to come forward with Sokovia Accords-like legislation soon.

Finally, the Accords’ repeal also makes it easier for villains with superpowers to do their worst. Not that the Accords would have stopped them before.

She-Hulk episode 8 is available on Disney Plus right now, and you can revisit this big reveal and all the other Daredevil action right now.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.